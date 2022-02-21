No injuries in Martinsville house fire

There were no injuries in a house fire Saturday afternoon on Chatham Heights Road, but there was an undetermined amount of damage to the home.

Tones went out around 3 p.m. for a report of a structure fire, and the Martinsville Fire and EMS and the Dyers Store Volunteer Fire Department responded.

The dispatcher indicated a neighbor had noticed smoke coming from the house at 1243 Chatham Heights Road and was concerned the resident of the home might still be inside.

"The neighbor tried to go inside and made it partway in, and that was as far as he could go," said Fire Chief Ted Anderson on the scene. "We went in and determined that the home was unoccupied at the time, and the woman that lives here has since been located and she's fine."

Anderson said the fire started in the front left corner of the house, and although some of the damage was due to the fire, there was a considerable amount of smoke damage.

"We don't know what caused the fire at the point, but we'll investigate and try to determine how it started," said Anderson.

Two firefighters equipped with airpacks entered through the front door of the house, and the fire was extinguished in about 30 minutes.

According to the Henry County Geographic Information Systems map, the assessed value of the house is $71,400 and is owned by Hogwest Properties of Collinsville.

Chatham Heights Road was closed from Myrtle Road to Banks Road and a fire hydrant about 200 feet from the home at the intersection of Banks Road and Chatham Heights was used to provide water.

Smoke filled the air along Chatham Heights Road as neighbors came out from their homes to see what was happening.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

