No injuries in single-vehicle crash

No one was injured when a red mustang left the roadway on Dillons Fork Road in Fieldale just after midnight Tuesday night.

Henry County Public Safety, Fieldale Volunteer Fire Department and the Virginia State Police responded and when they arrived the found the occupants outside of the vehicle and unhurt.

Rescue workers on the scene left when the occupants refused treatment and the vehicle, that appeared to have left the roadway and struck a ditch before overturning, was pulled out by a tow truck.

No other information was made available.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin.

