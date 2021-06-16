No large-scale July 4th celebrations planned for Martinsville area

There apparently will be no large-scale "oohs" and "aahs" planned to celebrate July 4th in the Martinsville area this year.

The annual event at Martinsville Speedway -- the Celebration, as it was called -- was canceled last year because of the pandemic, and that has carried over to its cancellation for this summer as well.

And officials told the Bulletin Wednesday that there are no community-wide events being staged in its place.

Martinsville Speedway had announced the track has canceled what had been the area's headliner holiday event "a result of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic," a statement from the track read. The event drew thousands with not only its fireworks but its full-fledged midway rides and concerts.

The Speedway instead will host a fireworks show on Sept. 24 as part of the Henry County Fair, which will be staged on the track's grounds that week.

That show will be hosted by the Campbell Family Foundation, and track President Clay Campbell, and will include a concert by Josh Shilling & Mountain Heart. The show and fair will run concurrent to the annual ValleyStar Credit Union 300 late-model race at the Speedway.

The fair has a 3-day maiden voyage that culminates with those events.