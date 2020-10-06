No one injured in mobile home fire in Fairystone Park Highway trailer park

No one was injured Sunday when fire completely destroyed a mobile home in a park off of Fairystone Park Highway.

The Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department, Bassett Volunteer Fire Department and Patrick Henry Volunteer Fire Department responded about 5 p.m. to a report of a structure fire in a mobile home park of about 20 to 25 units in the park between Bowens Creek Road in Blue Ridge Yacht Club Road.

Workers on the scene were unsure whether there was anyone inside at the time of the fire, but they were confident there were no injuries in the blaze.

Henry County Public Safety remained on stand-by, but no one was transported from the scene.

One of the fire department volunteers battling the blaze was heard saying there was an electrical wire across the roof of the mobile home that was "sparking" when first responders arrived.

The structure was fully involved by the time hoses were connected and water was applied, and the mobile home burned completely to its foundation.

No one answered repeated calls to responding fire departments seeking additional information.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

