No relief in sight for neighbors bothered by gunshots in Henry County

Got a trigger-happy neighbor who likes to target shoot at 2 a.m.? Tough luck, if you live in Henry County.

Outside of the city limits, recreational shooting on private property is totally legal, so there’s not much authorities can do to stop it if the neighbors complain, officials said. The topic came up at Tuesday’s meeting of the Henry County Board of Supervisors in response to a citizen who raised concerns about people firing guns in a residential area on Meadowbrook Lane, off of 58 East Business.

Susan Rose addressed the board in October about the issue, calling the shooting in her neighborhood “very dangerous.” She said she was especially concerned about the safety of area children who like to play in the woods and nearby Leatherwood Creek.

Since then, Rose has presented a petition with signatures from other neighbors, said Supervisor David Martin, whose Irisburg district includes that neighborhood. Martin said during the meeting that he had asked County Attorney George Lyle to look into the county code and see what, if anything, could be done.

“I was somewhat surprised there was not an ordinance about discharge of a firearm in a suburban residential neighborhood,” Martin said. “We have taken action to be a Second Amendment Sanctuary, but in my mind, this has nothing to do with that.”