No relief in sight for neighbors bothered by gunshots in Henry County

Got a trigger-happy neighbor who likes to target shoot at 2 a.m.? Tough luck, if you live in Henry County.
Outside of the city limits, recreational shooting on private property is totally legal, so there’s not much authorities can do to stop it if the neighbors complain, officials said. The topic came up at Tuesday’s meeting of the Henry County Board of Supervisors in response to a citizen who raised concerns about people firing guns in a residential area on Meadowbrook Lane, off of 58 East Business.
Susan Rose addressed the board in October about the issue, calling the shooting in her neighborhood “very dangerous.” She said she was especially concerned about the safety of area children who like to play in the woods and nearby Leatherwood Creek.
Since then, Rose has presented a petition with signatures from other neighbors, said Supervisor David Martin, whose Irisburg district includes that neighborhood. Martin said during the meeting that he had asked County Attorney George Lyle to look into the county code and see what, if anything, could be done.
“I was somewhat surprised there was not an ordinance about discharge of a firearm in a suburban residential neighborhood,” Martin said. “We have taken action to be a Second Amendment Sanctuary, but in my mind, this has nothing to do with that.”
Sheriff Lane Perry said he has spoken to Rose as well. When the sheriff’s office receives complaints about shooting, he said, “We go out and check — do they have a safe backstop, are they using it in a safe manner.”
There are a few subdivisions that have bylaws prohibiting discharge of a firearm, but there are no county-wide regulations to that effect, Perry said.
In Martinsville, on the other hand, it is a misdemeanor to discharge a firearm within city limits. Exceptions are for law enforcement performing official duties and in cases where firearm usage is justified under state law to protect lives and property.
Martinsville’s ordinance states that it does not apply to “veterans' organizations, historical heritage organizations, honor guards and color guards discharging blank cartridges at funerals, burials, parades or other commemorative, celebratory or educational events, or during practice exercises prior to such events.”
Perry said he agreed with the decision by the Board of Supervisors one year ago to declare Henry County a Second Amendment Sanctuary. “Unfortunately, there are some people who decide at midnight, one o’clock” to go out and shoot, he said. “The sound of gunfire carries for some distance. Can I see where it is a source of complaints? Absolutely.”
Board Chairman Jim Adams said the situation “seems to be a dispute between neighbors. This board doesn’t have the authority to make people get along.”
Neighbors' noise
Another issue involving neighbors and county ordinances also came before the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
During the public comment period, Steve Edwards addressed the board about safety and noise concerns on behalf of his parents, who live in the Reed Creek District. Edwards said a home near his parents’ property is the site of “nefarious activities at all hours” and “increased traffic.” He thanked the sheriff’s office for stepping up patrols in that area but said the people are using a loud generator 24 hours a day instead of using electrical service.
“The constant noise can be heard from all parts of my parents’ house, day and night,” Edwards said. He made the case that this usage is different from an emergency generator and “should be an enforceable violation” under the county noise ordinance.
Broadening broadband
Henry County officials are looking to grant funds to fill the gaps in broadband internet access that remain for many homes in rural parts of the county. First, however, they need to diagnose the scope of the problem.
The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved the appropriation of $65,000 in grant funds for a broadband planning study. Henry County has been awarded $50,000 from the Department of Housing and Community Development and $15,000 from the Harvest Foundation for this purpose. Harvest funding will cover the $10,000 local match required by the DHCD grant and other related costs, board documents show.
Deputy County Administrator Dale Wagoner told the board the funds will be used to hire a consultant who will identify broadband service gaps in both Henry County and the city of Martinsville, then come up with a roadmap for addressing the gaps.
The study will include identifying “areas where internet speeds are insufficient to support school-aged children,” Wagoner said.
Then, the county will use the study results to apply for millions in additional grant funding to build out and expand high-speed internet service. This could cost an estimated $17 million, according to board documents.
“Last-Mile Broadband Expansion” is one of the priority projects included in the county’s regional Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy [CEDS] list, which the board also approved Tuesday.
Each year, the West Piedmont Planning District Commission compiles the CEDS and asks localities to submit a list of projects they would like to be considered for federal funding in the next year. Only projects on the list will be eligible for funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
Vice Chair Debra Buchanan, who represents the Horsepasture District, said she has been getting “a lot of calls” about school-aged children struggling to complete their virtual schoolwork because of lack of internet availability at home. She encouraged county staff to reach out to other rural localities to see how they are handling this problem.
“Our parents and families are having to go to other sites in order to gain internet access. It’s difficult particularly when parents work,” Buchanan said. “When I see even a bright child who is struggling trying to learn virtually, what about the struggling child?”
Public hearings
The board meeting Tuesday featured a packed agenda with multiple public hearings, as well as the presentation of the Martinsville-Henry County Outstanding Veteran of the Year award.
However, the number of people in the Summerlin Meeting Room at any one time was limited to 25 to comply with the latest COVID-19 gathering restrictions announced by Gov. Ralph Northam. That meant for some of the more popular agenda items, such as the veterans awards, sheriff’s deputies had to count the number of people in the room and have some members of the public wait in the hall until their agenda item was called.
At two of the scheduled public hearings, no one spoke. The first dealt with the recent ballot referendum to raise Henry County’s sales tax by 1%, with the proceeds funding school construction and capital projects. Voters approved it 55% to 45%, Henry County Administrator Tim Hall said.
“I think the voters took it seriously and understood that there are needs in our school system that need to be addressed,” Hall said.
The public hearing was the next required step before the Board of Supervisors can change the county code of ordinances to levy the additional tax and authorize the Virginia Tax Commissioner to collect it. The increase would take effect beginning April 1 and ending on July 28, 2040, board documents show.
The other public hearing at which no one spoke was a request from Bobby J. Nickelston to rezone about three-quarters of an acre in the 1100 block of Fisher Farm Road in the Ridgeway District from Suburban Residential District S-R to Mixed Residential District M-R. This will allow the applicant to place a doublewide manufactured home on the property.
Also during the meeting, the board approved rescheduling the December meeting, which is normally the fourth Tuesday of every month, to Dec. 15.
