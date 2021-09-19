'Not out of the woods yet.' Latest COVID-19 model suggests rising cases for at least a few more weeks.

Statewide COVID-19 infections are expected to continue to rise for the next week, but what happens this next depend on a plethora of factors.
Models with the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute suggest a peak is possible within by early October. But with a half-dozen scenarios projecting paths forward, the possibilities are wide-ranging.
For example, one such model pushes a peak later into October that could rival rates in February. Others show cases declining in a few weeks only to rise again with holiday travel and changing weather patters.
"Models suggest that we are not out of the woods yet, and in fact cases and hospitalizations may continue to increase for a few more weeks," researchers wrote in Friday's most recent report.
In what could be interpreted as the most alarming part of the report, a prolonged surge continuing into the winter could strain hospitals, some already filling to capacity around the state.
On Saturday, 2,158 patients were being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals throughout the commonwealth. As the UVa report notes, that's nearly 10 times the number of patients only two months ago.
"Current hospitalization rates are higher than they have been at any point since mid-February, and smaller rural hospitals are struggling to keep up," scientists wrote.
On Friday, Sovah Health-Martinsville acknowledged an influx of patients coming to its emergency room facility. In Facebook post, leaders reminded residents that the hospital isn't a COVID-19 testing site. Instead, Sovah Health suggests anyone who has signs of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus should go to a pharmacy, urgent care facility or a primary-care physician to receive a test.
"Across the nation, it is becoming increasingly difficult to keep hospitals staffed, as burnout and fatigue have caused shortages of nurses and physicians," UVa officials said.
Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer with Sovah Health, referenced the same nationwide impacts in a video this week. Sovah Health did not respond to questions seeking year-over-year changes in staffing levels.
"This surge directly puts healthcare workers and first responders at risk, while potentially compromising quality of care for all," UVa researchers said. "It also causes burnout and fatigue for hospital personnel."
Locally, younger adults are being hospitalized with COVID-19 and many are not making it out alive, a situation Gunn-Nolan termed "obscene" in a video. She referenced deaths of people in their 30s from the virus.
Southwest Virginia in particular is facing a powerful punch in the latest surge of COVID-19 patients. UVa reports some hospitals from Roanoke to Abingdon reporting near capacity.
Nearby states are facing the same challenges. For example, Tennessee has dispatched the National Guard to help hospitals. West Virginia and North Carolina also are reporting similar conditions.
Changes
The tidal flow could easily be reversed if vaccinations rates where to increase. Simply put, that means more shots in more arms.
Yet, when looking at recent vaccination rates, that appears much easier said than done.
About 70% of adult residents are considered fully vaccinated across the state. Those figures are offset by a high acceptance rate in Northern Virginia that accounts for a majority of the state's population.
Rural areas severely lag the commonwealth. In the West Piedmont Health District -- the city of Martinsville and Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties -- only 48.9% of those 18 years old or older are fully vaccinated, and basically the younger the person, the less likely to be fully vaccinated. Some 56.2% have received at least one shot.
Vaccination rates have actually decreased across the state in recent weeks but have held steady in the Dan River Region, but during the first half of September the shots per day being distributed had declined from August's levels.
Some areas of the state have seen caseloads stabilize or slightly drop, but the West Piedmont Health District is still in a surge trajectory.
Current situation
The UVa models are never meant to be interrupted as a forecast of what will happen. Instead, these scenarios portray what could happen in different situations.
Some models that indicate a decline in cases if more people roll up their sleeves to get a shot of protection. However, it takes up to six weeks to reach full vaccination status, so that impact won't be felt soon.
"A significant increase in vaccinations could alleviate hospital congestion regardless of transmission rates," UVa researchers said. "It is not too late to get vaccinated before the holiday season."
Instead, the tried-and-true prevention methods are the best weapons in this current surge: wearing masks, staying socially distanced and watching hands often.
Gunn-Nolan is especially worried with fall activities on the rise and more people out-and-about in social situations.
Last week, the Blue Ridge Rock Festival drew about 33,000 people a day with shoulder-to-shoulder crowds. But a week after the event, caseloads have remained the same locally.
"So far, nothing has been confirmed as being associated with the Rock Festival," Chris Garrett, a local health emergency coordinator with the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, confirmed Friday to the Danville Register & Bee.
Charles Wilborn of the Danville Register & Bee contributed to this report.