'Not out of the woods yet.' Latest COVID-19 model suggests rising cases for at least a few more weeks.

Statewide COVID-19 infections are expected to continue to rise for the next week, but what happens this next depend on a plethora of factors.

Models with the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute suggest a peak is possible within by early October. But with a half-dozen scenarios projecting paths forward, the possibilities are wide-ranging.

For example, one such model pushes a peak later into October that could rival rates in February. Others show cases declining in a few weeks only to rise again with holiday travel and changing weather patters.

"Models suggest that we are not out of the woods yet, and in fact cases and hospitalizations may continue to increase for a few more weeks," researchers wrote in Friday's most recent report.

In what could be interpreted as the most alarming part of the report, a prolonged surge continuing into the winter could strain hospitals, some already filling to capacity around the state.

On Saturday, 2,158 patients were being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals throughout the commonwealth. As the UVa report notes, that's nearly 10 times the number of patients only two months ago.