Nursing homes are once again open to visitors

Under new visitation guidelines, visitors are now allowed for residents of long-term care facilities at all times.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued notice on Nov. 12 that it was lifting nursing home visitation restrictions that had been prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In March 2020, the CMS restricted visitation of all visitors and non-essential healthcare personnel, except for certain compassionate care situations, such as end-of-life.
Under the new guidelines, visitors will be allowed at nursing homes regardless of vaccination status, but everyone is still encouraged to wear masks in communal areas.
Visitors testing positive for COVID-19, having symptoms of COVID-19 or currently meeting the criteria for quarantine should not enter the facilities, the CMS notice said.
While there is no limit to the number of visitors residents can have, in-room visitations should not occur if a resident has an unvaccinated or has an immunocompromised roommate, guidelines state.
Vaccinations for children
West Piedmont District Population Manager Nancy Bell said it was important to consider who in the community is eligible when looking at vaccination percentages.
"When vaccines were limited to people aged 65 and over, the percent of the eligible population vaccinated was quite high, in the low 70th percentile," said Bell. "As we added in additional age groups, anyone over 18, for example, the pool of eligible participants deepened, so the percentage of vaccinated people decreased.
"Now that 5- to 11-year-olds are eligible for the vaccine, the percentage of those vaccinated again has dropped."
What this means is that while 67.3% of Martinsville's adult population is fully vaccinated, 52.8% of the eligible population has completed the vaccination process.
In Henry County the percentage of vaccinated adults is 53.6%, but when eligible children are calculated in, the number drops to 45.6%.
In Patrick County those numbers are 44.5% and 38.1% respectively.
"We still have a lot of work to do, and the work gets more complicated," said Bell. "We are managing three vaccines in various dosages based on age group. There are booster shot schedules to consider, how best to deliver vaccines to different age groups and to people in various demographic groups in the three-county area.
"COVID testing is still at the forefront, especially with developing regulations by employers relative to vaccination requirements of their employees."
Bell said the local health department continues to meet with community groups, answer questions and dispel myths.
"We are working with the school systems in the district to offer vaccination clinics after hours so that working parents and their children can be vaccinated," Bell said.
The latest numbers
There was one new death in the district due to COVID-19 as reported by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) on Thursday. That death occurred in Martinsville.
The district comprises the counties of Henry, Franklin and Patrick and the city of Martinsville.
Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths with 169, followed by Franklin County with 108, Martinsville is at 91 and Patrick County has had 58 deaths.
Henry County has had 450 hospitalizations since the pandemic began, followed by Franklin County with 266, Martinsville with 183 and Patrick County at 136.
Franklin County had 28 new cases reported by the VDH on Thursday, Martinsville had 14, Henry County had 11 and Patrick County had seven new cases.
In total, Henry County has had 6,851 cases followed by Franklin County with 6,269, Patrick County with 2,211, and Martinsville with 2,162.
The district has had 17,493 total cases, 1,035 hospitalizations and 426 deaths.
Statewide there have been 951,698 cases, 39,634 hospitalizations and 14,469 deaths due to COVID-19.
In the U.S. there have been 47 million COVID-19 cases and 768,274 deaths. Worldwide there have been 255 million cases and 5.1 million deaths as reported by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
