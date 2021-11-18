Nursing homes are once again open to visitors

"When vaccines were limited to people aged 65 and over, the percent of the eligible population vaccinated was quite high, in the low 70th percentile," said Bell. "As we added in additional age groups, anyone over 18, for example, the pool of eligible participants deepened, so the percentage of vaccinated people decreased.

"Now that 5- to 11-year-olds are eligible for the vaccine, the percentage of those vaccinated again has dropped."

What this means is that while 67.3% of Martinsville's adult population is fully vaccinated, 52.8% of the eligible population has completed the vaccination process.

In Henry County the percentage of vaccinated adults is 53.6%, but when eligible children are calculated in, the number drops to 45.6%.

In Patrick County those numbers are 44.5% and 38.1% respectively.

"We still have a lot of work to do, and the work gets more complicated," said Bell. "We are managing three vaccines in various dosages based on age group. There are booster shot schedules to consider, how best to deliver vaccines to different age groups and to people in various demographic groups in the three-county area.