MHC's gardener, trails advocate Cari Zimmer dies

One of her projects was helping to plan the Silver Bell Trail around 2011. “I love this trail and it’s a beautiful place for people to have a quiet escape surrounded by woods right here in the heart of the city,” she had told the Bulletin in 2014, when she was cleaning around the trail and planting there.

In 2014, she was awarded the Tourism Achievement Award by the MHC Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Commission for being involved in activities that help draw tourists to the community.

“Late in life she contracted Multi System Atrophy (MSA) and finally succumbed to it,” her obituary states. “Each day brought new challenges which were met head on. Cari lived for the day as it was presented and did not complain about her ‘bad luck’.”

Brown said even when she had seen Zimmer recently, when her health was bad, she remained cheerful. “She was a wonderful friend,” Brown said. “We had the biggest laughs.”

Hull wrote that when he and his wife were new to the church, “when Cari started sitting next to her during worship and seeing both of them giggling during my sermons, I knew that Christ Church was going to be home for both of us.”