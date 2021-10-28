MHC's gardener, trails advocate Cari Zimmer dies

Cari Zimmer, who died Wednesday at age 64, is being remembered as a woman who beautified the area through her fabulous gardens and encouraged many community efforts.
She planted flower beds and potted arrangements throughout the area, including at neighborhood entryways, in front of businesses and at Pop’s Farm, the home of Rooster Walk.
“All I think of is the word ‘beauty.' Everything she touched became more beautiful,” said Mary Rives Brown, a broker at Berry-Elliott Realtors, where Zimmer’s flowers bloom.
“Everything she put in there would still come up and bloom every year,” Brown said.
“More than that: When we first opened our office” in 1995, “she did all of our layout for the real estate magazine” and other materials. She and her husband, Will Zimmer, “were instrumental in helping us do whatever needed to be done.”
“I was always amazed at the amount of energy contained in such a petite person,” wrote Bonnie Greenwalt, also of Berry-Elliott, by email. “The beauty of her plantings just made you feel good.”
Zimmer was a member of Christ Episcopal Church and involved with many of its projects, including the renovations of its rectory. On the other side of the church from the Parish House, in 2013 it had been slated for demolition, but was revived to its original glory in 2017.
When the renovations were finished, the church’s new rector, Nick Hull and his wife, Leandra Burke, moved in. The couple now live in Alexandria, but Hull will officiate over Zimmer’s memorial service this morning at Christ Episcopal.
“Turning places and communities into homes was her strongest spiritual gift,” wrote Hull by email. “She sought out to help things that needed love, whether that was a dying potted plant, or someone sitting by themselves in Church, and she made it her mission to smooth over those rough edges, leaving every place she feeling a bit brighter.
“Like good service at a restaurant, or well-led worship, her efforts often went unnoticed by those passing through the places she touched, and I think she preferred it that way. She toiled to make Martinsville a better place, and when we all drove past defunct fountains turned into flower beds, or ate abnormally remarkable cookies at a welcoming party, we often didn’t even consider who made those things, but we were happier for them nonetheless.”
Zimmer volunteered for many years with TheatreWorks Community Players, including handling its publicity and other roles behind the scenes.
She has been a director of Activate for the MHC YMCA, for years overseeing aspects of the Smith River Fest, including the river race and mud run. She managed the Bike Barn, where people could borrow bikes to ride along the Dick & Willie Trail.
One of her projects was helping to plan the Silver Bell Trail around 2011. “I love this trail and it’s a beautiful place for people to have a quiet escape surrounded by woods right here in the heart of the city,” she had told the Bulletin in 2014, when she was cleaning around the trail and planting there.
In 2014, she was awarded the Tourism Achievement Award by the MHC Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Commission for being involved in activities that help draw tourists to the community.
“Late in life she contracted Multi System Atrophy (MSA) and finally succumbed to it,” her obituary states. “Each day brought new challenges which were met head on. Cari lived for the day as it was presented and did not complain about her ‘bad luck’.”
Brown said even when she had seen Zimmer recently, when her health was bad, she remained cheerful. “She was a wonderful friend,” Brown said. “We had the biggest laughs.”
Hull wrote that when he and his wife were new to the church, “when Cari started sitting next to her during worship and seeing both of them giggling during my sermons, I knew that Christ Church was going to be home for both of us.”
“Whether or not you realize it, Cari probably made your life a little bit happier or more beautiful, and we now charged to be stewards of the seeds that she planted,” he wrote. “If we see our community lagging behind and starting to crumble, let’s do something about it, and not just complain, or worse, become complacent."
Zimmer grew up in Thiensville, Wis. She had a degree in music therapy from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Will Zimmer, and children, Andrew Zimmer and Kathleen Pickett, and two grandchildren.
The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. today with Hull officiating, and afterward, a luncheon reception will be held next door at the Parish House.
