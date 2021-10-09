Objections mount as reversion process continues

"While I did include the brief from our clerk in my submission, as you'll read, I did so within the context of whether our school divisions should first consolidate and to further question whether our school division will, in fact, dissolve upon reversion, as that has been argued heavily in the past few weeks," Dillard said by email. "My focus now, as it always has been, is on the best interests of our students and to ensure that a plan is in place for their continued success."

Council turns deaf ear

Pritchett presented his argument regarding the possible illegality of dissolving the Martinsville school board to city council members by email on Sept. 16, asking them to consider his request that they withdraw the proposed agreement with Henry County. The Martinsville Bulletin has obtained a copy of the correspondence.

"At this point, it is pretty irrelevant whether you support or oppose reversion," Pritchett wrote. "The issue I am trying to draw your attention to is that no matter how hard you have negotiated for this proposed agreement is, it is in fact legally void. It makes better sense to recognize this sooner than later, and do something proactively about it before something happens that is out of your control to stop.