Objections mount as reversion process continues

The next step in the reversion process for the City of Martinsville becoming a town in Henry County will occur Friday when the Commission on Local Government (COLG) concludes a 3-hour meeting with its recommendation to a three-judge panel for consideration.
However, what will happen with the Martinsville school system remains a point of contention, one that has grown stronger with an objection filed officially by Martinsville Circuit Court Clerk Ashby Pritchett.
On Sept. 17, the last day public comment was accepted regarding Martinsville's reversion, the Martinsville School Board officially presented its objections to the COLG. The Martinsville Bulletin obtained a copy of the 23-page submission, which included a memorandum written by Pritchett in support of a request to withdraw the proposed agreements.
Basically, his piece states, the Code of Virginia allows for the abolition of the constitutional offices and specified public services, but does not address abolishing a school system.
In a process that began with a unanimous vote by City Council in 2019, the COLG will debate the arguments presented by Martinsville and Henry County attorneys and consider the oral and written comments by the public in a meeting from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday in Richmond.
The result could be as simple as the COLG accepting a voluntary settlement agreement between the two localities and recommending the agreement be approved without revision, but the commission also could recommend the panel not approve the agreement, or approve it with modifications.
The process marches forward
The overriding consideration outlined during oral presentations last month at New College Institute (NCI) centered not around whether Martinsville will revert to a town, but when.
"We are here to review the proposed voluntary settlement agreement," COLG Director David Conmy said at the beginning of that meeting. "We're required to report our findings as to whether it's in the best interest of both localities and for the commonwealth, and we can solicit other information for property analysis."
Martinsville Assistant City Manager and City Attorney Eric Monday had previously told City Council in a regular meeting that the only issue left to argue was the date reversion would begin.
Martinsville argued for a start date of 2022, and Henry County advocated for a date no sooner than 2024.
Stephen Piepgrass, an attorney representing Martinsville in the reversion process, said at last month's meeting, "This decision was not reached lightly. The city has a shrinking population and declining tax base and borrowing funds to carry out normal operations.
"The status quo is simply not sustainable."
Henry County is represented by Roanoke Attorney Jeremy Carroll, who admitted Henry County has no say in Martinsville's decision to revert, but implored the commission to take a hard look at the timeline.
"Henry County is not an advocate or proponent of reversion, but under the statutory framework, the city can do this," Carroll said. The county entered negotiations "to make reversion less impactful on the county, and it gives us some degree of control.
"The county believes we need additional time."
Carroll told commission members that the reversion of Martinsville is the "most complicated reversion in the history of Virginia" and "will be no easy task."
"This is the first reversion to entail the consolidation of school systems," Carroll said. "Consolidating those functions is not as easy as flipping a switch. We will need to conduct studies.
"Rather than requiring the county to lurch into reversion on July 1, 2022, we should be provided time. ... We do not believe it is in the best interest to rush this process."
Schools
While much discussion centered around the time needed to consolidate the duties of the constitutional offices including courts, jails, commissioner of the revenue and treasurer's offices, a debate regarding the Martinsville school system becoming part of Henry County Schools emerged.
The Martinsville School Board and City Council failed to meet at a planned Saturday morning work session recently to discuss the logistics of absorbing Martinsville schools into Henry County. City Council blamed the city school board for refusing to meet in private, and the school board blamed the council for not holding the discussion in public.
Words delivered with apparent deliberation by Henry County School Superintendent Sandy Strayer during her testimony at the oral presentations hinted at a strained relationship between the two school districts over the issue.
Martinsville School Superintendent Zeb Talley, who was not asked to testify during the oral arguments, spoke during the public comment period at NCI, where he complained of a lack of involvement and then countered comments during the oral arguments about his being uncooperative in the process.
"I meet monthly with [City Manger] Leon [Towarnicki] and I ask each time for an update on reversion," Talley said. "He tells me June 2022 is the deadline and just to continue to move forward.
"I meet Strayer once a month, and her group has met and toured our schools."
Strayer had testified earlier that same day that Talley "walked the halls" with her, but had not been forthcoming with details or data of his school system.
Talley concluded by saying, "I have a hard time trying to dismantle this."
Martinsville School Board Chair Donna Dillard followed Talley by questioning the commission whether the state law concerning the transition of schools had been followed.
"How can it be said that the school board will cease to exist?" Dillard asked. "Our school board was not included in this negotiation."
Request to withdraw
Pritchett's memorandum contends that "in negotiating the terms of the reversion of the city to town status, the negotiators failed to consider the whole law, including the entire body of statutory and case laws" of the state when they agreed to "nullify the authority of its school board and to transfer its authority, its property, and its student population to the Henry County School System ... an action that is beyond the scope of power granted to both by the Virginia General Assembly."
By doing so, Pritchett wrote, the voluntary settlement agreement is "a void and unenforceable contract."
"I request the Martinsville City Council and Henry County Board of Supervisors to reconsider its legal standing to enter into the proposed agreement of Aug. 24," wrote Pritchett. "To avoid future embarrassment and public turmoil in this matter, I ask both governing bodies to vote to withdraw the proposed agreement from consideration by the Commission on Local Government.
"If it will not do this, I ask the city council and board of supervisors to refrain from voting to submit this agreement to the special court."
"The action to abolish and to merge school systems cannot be accomplished by municipal 'decree,'" wrote Pritchett.
Martinsville School Board Chair Donna Dillard, whose signature accompanies the submission to the COLG, told the Bulletin that her priority has always been on the future of the students.
"While I did include the brief from our clerk in my submission, as you'll read, I did so within the context of whether our school divisions should first consolidate and to further question whether our school division will, in fact, dissolve upon reversion, as that has been argued heavily in the past few weeks," Dillard said by email. "My focus now, as it always has been, is on the best interests of our students and to ensure that a plan is in place for their continued success."
Council turns deaf ear
Pritchett presented his argument regarding the possible illegality of dissolving the Martinsville school board to city council members by email on Sept. 16, asking them to consider his request that they withdraw the proposed agreement with Henry County. The Martinsville Bulletin has obtained a copy of the correspondence.
"At this point, it is pretty irrelevant whether you support or oppose reversion," Pritchett wrote. "The issue I am trying to draw your attention to is that no matter how hard you have negotiated for this proposed agreement is, it is in fact legally void. It makes better sense to recognize this sooner than later, and do something proactively about it before something happens that is out of your control to stop.
"I understand that you will refer this to your legal representative, Mr. Piepgrass. I caution you to be wary of any glib rejoinder. Trust your instincts and keep an open mind."
Martinsville Mayor Kathy Lawson responded to Pritchett by email thanking him for sharing his information and indicating that she would review it and "continue to have an open mind."
But when Council Member Tammy Pearson requested by email on Sept. 28 --the day of the most recent city council meeting -- that Pritchett be given time on the agenda at that meeting, no one responded.
The agenda of a city council meeting is determined by the mayor and vice mayor, Monday told the Bulletin at a later time, or a matter can be added by the action of any two members.
"I am also requesting we openly discuss his request to withdraw the proposed agreement and the steps to do so," Pearson wrote in the email chain.
Pearson's repeated requests for Pritchett to be added to the agenda were not acknowledged, so Pearson made her appeal during the meeting.
"I requested for him [Pritchett] to be added to the open meeting agenda," said Pearson.
Mayor Lawson and Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles jointly told Pearson she should make her request in the form of a motion, but the motion died for a lack of a second.
"I'm extremely disappointed," said Pearson. "We are not as transparent as possible" and we "need to be forthcoming to the people we serve."
Bowles told Pearson that Pritchett's appearance at the council meeting was unnecessary.
"In the spirit of transparency, it [Pritchett's argument] was displayed on local media so people can review, and it was sent to the Commission on Local Government to see if he's valid," said Bowles.
Because Pritchett was denied the opportunity to speak, he also was prevented from responding to a challenge by Lawson.
"He thinks the schools were totally left out, and that's not true," said Lawson. "The superintendent, school board chair and financial officer met at a reversion meeting with Henry County Schools along with city and county reversion teams and we spent four hours that afternoon to determine the process and procedures."
At the end of the string of emails by Pritchett, Lawson and Pearson, Pritchett left a word of caution: "You can push this to the end, but without an agreement on school consolidation, I don’t think it will end well for the City."
