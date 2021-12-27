Occupants escape injury in two-vehicle crash on A.L. Philpott Highway

The occupants of two vehicles escaped injury from a crash in Henry County Sunday night that left one vehicle on its side and another with heavy damage stopped in the median.

About 8 p.m. on Sunday radio traffic indicated two vehicles had collided at the intersection of A.L. Philpott Highway and Carver Road in Henry County.

First responders were told two people had possibly been ejected from the overturned vehicle and people on the scene advised they had not located either of the occupants.

Responders from the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department, Horsepasture Volunteer Rescue Squad, Henry County Public Safety and the Virginia State Police arrived and were able to locate the occupants of both vehicles and determined there were no injuries.

A four-door compact car was stopped in the grassy median of A.L. Philpott Highway with heavy damage along the front of the vehicle.

A second vehicle was turned over by the side of the road on the eastbound side of A. L. Philpott Highway.

About 14 rescue personnel and a Virginia State Police trooper were on the scene.

One eastbound lane of A.L. Philpott Highway was closed, and a rescue worker directed traffic around the overturned vehicle in the second eastbound lane.

No other information was available.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.