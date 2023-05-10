The Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG) found in an audit that New College Institute (NCI) didn’t maintain proper documentation of its programming in recent years.

State Inspector General Michael C. Westfall recommended in the audit report that NCI make improvements and work more closely with community partners. NCI has agreed with the findings and recommendation plans and will implement corrective actions by June 2024, the audit states.

The audit followed reporting by the Martinsville Bulletin and Lee Enterprises Public Service Journalism team last year showing that many of NCI’s college partnerships and programs had lapsed even while they continued to be promoted on NCI’s website.

NCI’s historic mission has included to help people in Martinsville and Henry County earn college degrees without moving from the area, which does not have a four-year university.

The report issued on April 27 by OSIG, a state watchdog agency, also showed that many programs at the state-funded higher education center had disappeared. This included NCI’s manufacturing training programs which had zero participants in FY2018, 2019 and 2022, the audit states.

The audit of NCI’s expenditures was conducted by OSIG to see if the college’s programs benefit the Commonwealth of Virginia and the outcome was three recommendations that the college has agreed to comply with, according to the performance audit.

The Bulletin and Lee Enterprises Public Service Journalism Team obtained the audit through a Freedom of Information Act request to OSIG.

OSIG’s three findings about NCI were that the college’s program outcomes could not be independently verified due to supporting documentation not being maintained; the utilization of some programs offered by NCI have decreased; and that NCI expenditures are aligned with similar institutions and in support of the NCI mission.

Documentation

Each year NCI submits updates to the state Department of Planning and Budget and annual reports to the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV). But when asked by OSIG to provide documentation to back up those reports, documentation could not be provided by NCI, the audit states.

Reports NCI sent to SCHEV for FY2018 and FY2020-22 included the total number of non-credit activities and events; non-degree credentials and certifications; degree-seeking enrollments; and K-12 higher education outreach.

“When reports are not able to be verified, information reported may not be correct and cannot be relied upon to determine performance,” the audit states.

NCI management’s response as listed in the audit was that the college has experienced large amounts of turnover in employees from retirement, new opportunities and remote COVID working and because of those factors locating prior employee backup documentation “has been difficult.”

In 2019 NCI used a learning management system to capture students enrolling in modules for its telemental health programming and screenshots have been provided to OSIG to “reconcile the reported numbers of enrollment in the SCHEV reports,” the audit states.

NCI has also created an activity log to collect and report data and in the future the institution will ensure a backup of information throughout staff turnover by appointing a “staff member responsible for ensuring compliance,” the audit states.

Decreased usage

OSIG compared NCI reports to SCHEV from FY2018 to FY2022 and found that enrollment decreased 25% for degree-seeking programs and 42% for K-12 higher education outreach participation. It also found that manufacturing training programs had zero participation in FY2018, 19 and 22 and decreased 31% between FY2020 and FY2021

However, in FY2022 there was an increase in non-credit activities by 167% and degree-seeking programs by 23% since FY2021.

OSIG recommended that NCI work with businesses and partners to “identify opportunities to increase the usage of NCI’s programs,” the audits said. “NCI should ensure that new opportunities align with their goals to benefit the citizens of the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

NCI’s response to this finding was that the new executive director Joe Sumner, who started in February, has already been meeting with community “agencies, partner universities, higher education centers, community members, and industry partners,” the audit states.

The goal of those meetings is to “build or repair relationships, receive feedback on their needs related to education or training, and how NCI can help them or the community,” the audit states, and meetings will lead to new partnerships and programming to benefit the community and the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Sumner is NCI’s first executive director in three years. Karen Jackson had served during that time as interim director.

NCI

“The OSIG report is evidence that NCI faithfully fulfills our responsibilities as good stewards of Commonwealth resources,” Sumner told the Bulletin Tuesday by email.

He added that the audit shows that NCI’s expenditures are aligned with other higher education centers in Virginia and are in complete support of the NCI mission.

“As stated in the Code, NCI was established as a state agency in the Martinsville/Henry County community to serve as a partner for workforce solutions, an educational innovator, and a catalyst for economic and community transformation,” Sumer said by email.

“The outcomes of our efforts are reflected in the 167% increase in non-credit activities and the 23% increase in degree seeking programs over the last two years,” he added. “As recommended by OSIG, NCI will continue to identify and develop new opportunities with partners throughout the region and the Commonwealth in our efforts to fulfill our mission as a Higher Education Center.”

“The NCI Board of Directors is pleased with the report issued by The Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG) and the recommendations identified,” NCI Board Vice Chair Richard Hall said by email. “This report revealed that NCI’s financials were in compliance and that taxpayer funds and budget priorities were managed and in line with other Virginia higher education centers.”

“The findings in the report were not a surprise to the NCI Board of Directors has already been identified and are actively moving forward to improving, such as a new Executive Director located at NCI,” Hall wrote. “NCI cooperated fully with OSIG at all stages of this inquiry, and we thank OSIG for its thorough investigation of NCI’s financial handlings and verification that all funding is in line for this state agency.”

“With a new and permanent Executive Director in place, NCI is moving forward with providing innovative educational platforms needed in the 21st Century economy here in Southside Virginia,” Hall added.