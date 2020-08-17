OfficeMax to close and reopen as Harbor Freight

OfficeMax at 240 Commonwealth Blvd. in Martinsville will close in early September and reopen in May of next year as Harbour Freight Tools.

The Martinsville office supply store survived an announced closing of 50 stores company-wide in May of last year when first-quarter sales declined 2% to $2.8 billion.

Shera Bishop, a spokesperson for Office Depot/OfficeMax, said at the time the closings were part of a larger 3-year strategic plan that began in 2016 when the company announced plans to close 300 stores.

But three months ago the company filed a restructuring plan with the Securities and Exchange Commission that indicated its intention to lay off about 13,100 employees by 2023 and to begin evaluating the closure of additional stores and distribution facilities to accomplish that objective.

Despite a declared strong balance sheet and bolstered by sales of essential products, including personal protective equipment created by the coronavirus pandemic, the filing indicated $860 million could be saved at a cost of $543 million.

Bishop said OfficeMax customers may continue to shop online at officedepot.com.