OfficeMax to close and reopen as Harbor Freight

OfficeMax at 240 Commonwealth Blvd. in Martinsville will close in early September and reopen in May of next year as Harbour Freight Tools.
The Martinsville office supply store survived an announced closing of 50 stores company-wide in May of last year when first-quarter sales declined 2% to $2.8 billion.
Shera Bishop, a spokesperson for Office Depot/OfficeMax, said at the time the closings were part of a larger 3-year strategic plan that began in 2016 when the company announced plans to close 300 stores.
But three months ago the company filed a restructuring plan with the Securities and Exchange Commission that indicated its intention to lay off about 13,100 employees by 2023 and to begin evaluating the closure of additional stores and distribution facilities to accomplish that objective.
Despite a declared strong balance sheet and bolstered by sales of essential products, including personal protective equipment created by the coronavirus pandemic, the filing indicated $860 million could be saved at a cost of $543 million.
Bishop said OfficeMax customers may continue to shop online at officedepot.com.
The closure of the Martinsville store returns Martinsville and Henry County to the old days when mom-and-pop shops were the rule and not the exception.
The only two dedicated office supply stores that will remain in the area are locally owned S&K Office Products at 219 E. Church St. in Martinsville and Bassett Office Supply at 2266 Fairystone Park Highway in Bassett.
Replacing OfficeMax at its Commonwealth Boulevard location will be Harbour Freight Tools, a retail provider of tools and accessories with more than 1,000 stores nationwide.
Harbor Freight has been in business since 1977 and sells more than 7,000 tools and accessories, including hand tools, generators, shop equipment, automotive tools and air and power tools.
OfficeMax officials offered no response as to the number of jobs that will be lost in Martinsville, and Harbor Freight officials said it was too early to know how many people it would employ when it opens.
But Harbor Freight Media Planner Lisa Hartley did say the company today is opening a store in Martinsburg, W.Va., and will bring 35 jobs to that community. That store is comparable to the company's plans for Martinsville.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
