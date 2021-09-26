Officials: Blairs festival attendees come down with COVID-19; some were sick while they rocked out

DANVILLE -- Not only are cases popping up linked to a Blairs rock festival that drew about 33,000 daily, but some health districts are reporting people attended the 4-day event knowing they were sick.

As of Friday, there were at least 18 infections in people who descended in historic numbers on Pittsylvania County for the Blue Ridge Rock Festival from Sept. 9-12, Chris Andrews, an epidemiologist with the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, told the Register & Bee on Friday. Most of those were discovered from interviews outside of the local health district.

“We’ve heard from other districts that some of these BRRF-associated cases were clinically ill before they arrived at the festival but chose to stay due to mild signs,” he said. That goes counter to health experts’ warnings to isolate from others when symptoms of COVID-19 develop in an effort to not spread the virus.

Heather Conner, another epidemiologist with the Virginia Department of Health, confirmed four cases from the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, 10 from the West Piedmont Health District and another four from the Prince William Health District.

“All of these stated in the case report that they attended the rock festival, but that does not mean they contracted the virus from being there,” she said.

