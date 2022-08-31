Officials expect tourism to bounce back in Patrick County

Patrick County took a hit from the pandemic, and tax revenue from FloydFest will be lost next year, but officials are optimistic about the future of tourism in the mountains.

Patrick County Tourism and Recreation Director James Houchins told the Patrick County Board of Supervisors at a regular meeting Monday night that tourism revenue had been gaining ground and was approaching $20 million a year when Covid disrupted everything.

"We were at $19.7 million in 2016, but in 2019 it dropped due to Covid and again in 2020," said Houchins. The county still is waiting on figures from 2021 and 2022, he added.

Houchins said FloydFest, a growing annual festival in the northwest corner of Patrick County, is moving to a 200-acre site across the line and into Floyd County next year, which would cost Patrick County about $12,000 a year in tax revenue.

"The Bluegrass Festival may not be held here anymore, either," said Houchins. "It's also a very good revenue for the County."

But with almost 200 people visiting the Patrick County Visitor's Center every month and 79 bed and breakfasts and Airbnb's spread across the county, there is plenty of tourism activity going on year-round.

"We could host overnight sports tournaments, but we don't have a viable hotel to do that," said Houchins.

In his update to the Board, Houchins said a tourism assistant is going to be assigned to the Virginia Motorsports Museum and Hall of Fame on Wood Brothers Drive in Stuart and the Tourism Office will have a booth at this year's Patrick County Agricultural Fair Sept. 13-17.

The 13th annual Front Porch Fest begins today and runs through Sunday at Spirithaven Farm on Spirithaven Lane in Stuart. The family-friendly music festival this year will feature over 30 local, regional and national touring acts. In addition to the music, children's activities, yoga, campsite jams, on-site camping, craft brews and food will be available.

Also this weekend, the annual Virginia Labor Day Weekend at Dominion Valley Park on Dominion Valley Lane in Stuart will run Friday through Sunday. Among those performing will be Mark Bishop, The Churchmen, For His Glory, The Singing Cookes and The Harvesters Quartet.

Other Patrick County events this year include the JEB Stuart Birthplace Preservation Trust Annual Civil War Encampment and Living History Weekend, Oct. 1-2, in Ararat; Batts Blooming Blessings Farm Fall Festival, Oct. 8, in Critz; Patrick County Music Association 20th Anniversary Opry Show, Oct. 15, at the Rotary Building in Stuart; the Apple Dumpling Festival and 5K Run/Walk on Oct. 22 in downtown Stuart; Meadows of Dan Christmas Parade on Nov. 26 and the Patrick County Christmas Parade in Stuart on Dec. 3.

In other matters, the Board:

Heard an update from VDOT Resident Engineer Lisa Price-Hughes. The $300 million widening of U.S. Route 58 along Lovers Leap "will really crank up staring in the spring," said Price-Hughes. "We are still looking for a completion date in the summer of 2026."

Heard an update from Maintenance Supervisor Ronald Chaney. "We have a lot of wood rot at the library," said Chaney. "We're also working on the fair and getting it ready."

Awarded an HVAC contract for the Administration Building to low-bidder McKinney Heating and Cooling.

Discussed the possibility of making radios or cellphones available to Patrick County employees. County Administrator Geri Hazelwood said a new repeater would be required to use radios at a cost of $25,000 but would not be a recurring cost, while cellphones would cost the County about $12,000 a year. Hazelwood was instructed by the board to "look into it a little more" and report back at a later time.