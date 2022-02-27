Officials reflect on Henry County's record-breaking year

Henry County’s banner year in getting new industries into the area can be traced back 15 years, when the Commonwealth Crossing industrial park was just conceived.

“When we look back at 2021, it was a result of all the work we have done in the last 15 years,” said Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Mark Heath in a conversation with the Bulletin last week. “The phenomenal year we’ve had didn’t just happen. I was the result of a lot of folks working for a long time, and much of it just came to fruition.”

“The value of Commonwealth Crossing is undefinable,” said Henry County Administrator Tim Hall in a separate conversation last week. “If the Board of Supervisors had not had the political will to invest in that — and it’s hard to convince folks not involved that this is a long game, maybe 10 to 15 years out — It was a lot of up-front money and a trust factor with Mark and his staff that let us play that long game.”

Unique to Commonwealth Crossing is the Commonwealth Centre for Advanced Training (CCAT) building, a multipurpose training facility available to companies locating in the new business park.

Several industries in the past year have announced intentions to operate in Commonwealth Crossing, but it was Press Glass that got the ball rolling when it was the first to commit three years ago.

Hall said it was with the announcement in July 2018 when the Poland-based based chose Commonwealth Crossing for its new facility, along with the creation of 212 new jobs, that set the stage for the addition of good news in 2021.

“Press Glass was first, and once you get the first one, others can see the possibilities,” said Hall. “Without Press Glass, you don’t get Crown [Holdings].”

Lining up for business

The first announcement of the year came on Jan. 19, 2021, with 42 new jobs and a $4 million investment from Laminate Technologies and plans to expand their manufacturing facility at 775 Industrial Park Drive.

Nine days later Crown Holdings announced plans to invest a record-breaking $145 million in Henry County to establish a manufacturing operation at Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre in Ridgeway by building a 355,000 square-foot facility and creating 126 new jobs.

“It came down to the final couple of days with the Crown project when the top five people in the company came to visit,” said Heath.

After meeting with local industry officials and Patrick & Henry Community College then-President Dr. Angeline Godwin, the company was convinced Henry County had developed a superior training opportunity that added value to their locating in this area, he said.

“That $145 million investment is the largest single investment in Henry County and made 2021 our biggest year,” Heath said.

By the end of April, Radical Sportscars, a UK-based race car manufacturer announced plans to establish their U.S. sales office at P&HCC’s Manufacturing, Engineering and Technology Complex on Motorsports Drive.

Radical intends to staff its offices in Henry County with four company officials and a sales and factory representative. Formed in 1987, the company has produced over 2,300 racing cars to date, a governor’s office release stated in April.

In September, German sink manufacturer SCHOCK GmbH announced plans to establish manufacturing operations in Henry County, invest $85 million and create 355 new jobs at a 95,500 square-foot facility in the Patriot Centre.

“Given the circumstances of the pandemic it paused a lot of activity, but that pause also allowed everyone to become reinvigorated and ended up producing a lot of activity,” said Hall. “When you look at the numbers, the traffic is as good as ever.”

“We never went home. We came to work every day and we had a lot of prospect traffic,” Heath said. “It gave industry time to step back and thing about things, but it didn’t hurt our business.”

VF Corporation announced an upgrade of its facility in October that included 82 new jobs and an investment of $10.2 million in Henry County.

Harvest commits, too

Then in December the Harvest Foundation rewarded the success of the EDC office by committing $7 million over the next four years.

“A robust economy with diverse businesses offering living-wage jobs is at the bedrock of a thriving community,” said DeWitt House, senior program officer at the Harvest Foundation, at the time of that Harvest announcement. “The EDC is our largest recruiter for jobs and industry to Martinsville and Henry County. They work to attract outside investment from national and international companies to bring jobs to the region that pay living wages and it is our hope that this long-term investment from Harvest will support the EDC in its commitment to continued stability and lasting success.”

Heath joined the MHC EDC in February 2006. Since that time, his office claims assistance with the announcement of more than 4,600 jobs and over $400 million in capital investment.

“Our unemployment rate in Henry County is 2.9%, the lowest since 2007,” said Heath. “There are a lot of job opportunities here, and more people are working here now since the last recession, and the average starting wage has gone from $16.53 to $20.82. That’s over a 20% jump in average hourly wage.”

Hall will be retiring as Henry County administrator at the end of June, but he says he feels good about the future of Henry County.

“We’re positioned very well,” said Hall. “We may not have a 3,000-acre business park, but we’ve got synergy between our companies, a great climate, great topography and close access to the Piedmont Triad Airport.

“You have to have an eye deep down the field, and it helped knowing 15 years ago where we were going to be today.”

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.