Officials say cease the grease this Thanksgiving to save your drain

This Thanksgiving, local water officials are urging people cooking up feasts at home to stuff the turkey, not their drains.
The Henry County Public Service Authority recently sent customers a flyer reminding them to toss turkey grease, cooking oil and food scraps in the trash instead of pouring them down the sink or garbage disposal after enjoying their holiday meal.
Although the drain may seem like an easy disposal method, it can lead to a pricey plumbing bill — or worse, sewer backups that send untreated wastewater spewing up into people’s homes.
There’s a reason many plumbers call the day after Thanksgiving — their busiest day of the year — “Brown Friday.”
Plumbing repair company Roto-Rooter reports that their locations across the country typically get a 50% increase in call volume on “Brown Friday” compared to a normal workday.
But this year could be different because of COVID-19, the company said in a news release. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended people avoid travel and large gatherings of family and friends for Thanksgiving in order to contain the spread of the virus.
However, it remains to be seen how many Americans will heed this advice, and whether plumbers will get a breather from their normally hectic Friday after Thanksgiving.
“Frankly, we don’t know what to expect this year,” said Paul Abrams, spokesperson for Roto-Rooter. “Call volume on Friday will reveal whether Americans scaled back on Thanksgiving, or if they went ahead with big celebrations. The evidence should be clear.”
In the meantime, Henry County PSA isn’t taking any chances as they spread the anti-grease gospel. Mike Ward, the PSA’s director of regulatory compliance, said they are reaching out to residents because clogs caused by grease continue to be one of the top causes of sanitary sewer overflows (SSO) in the area.
While turkey grease, butter, shortening and other oils may be in a liquid state when heated up, they solidify when they cool down and clog kitchen pipes “much like a clog in a human artery,” according to a PSA brochure.
Other oils, such as olive or canola, stay liquid at room temperature, but officials still advise against pouring them down the sink. “That’s because these oils are hydrophobic, meaning they don’t mix with water very easily, so they end up coating your pipes instead,” the brochure states.
At this time of year, all that holiday cooking and the cold weather create the perfect set of conditions for a plumbing emergency, Ward said.
“Cold will solidify the grease sooner in the drains and cause more problems more quickly,” Ward said. “A lot of times I hear people say they dump the grease down the sink but run a lot of hot water down behind it. That doesn’t actually do much good because it still cools down when it gets down the line.”
Even if the mess makes it past the pipes at home, grease and other remnants of holiday cooking cause headaches for utility workers when they reach the sewer mains.
Sticky masses of fats, oils and grease “will combine with everything else in the sewer line,” including trash, wet wipes, feminine products and other items improperly flushed down the pipes, “and it makes this big blob that clogs the line,” Ward said.
The blobs cause expensive problems for the PSA and its pumping stations, and they aren’t easy to break up.
“We’ll try to dissolve it with chemicals, jet it and suck it out down the line,” he said.
Left undetected, grease in the lines can cause major sewage spills, like a 600-gallon overflow that struck the Greenbriar Park subdivision off U.S. 58 west of Martinsville in March 2016. According to a Martinsville Bulletin article, the PSA discovered a blockage caused by grease, feminine hygiene products and baby wipes in a nearby sewer line.
And in another horror story reported by The Roanoke Times in January 2019, an elderly retired couple in Roanoke County awoke to 6 inches of raw sewage in their basement that the Western Virginia Water Authority later attributed to a grease clog. The cleanup cost and repairs totaled more than $43,000.
To avoid disaster, Ward said, cooks should allow small amounts of grease and cooking oil to cool, then wipe out the pan with a paper towel and toss it in the trash can. Or, grease can be poured into a can or other container and allowed to solidify, then thrown away.
Liquid oils can be combined with a material “like kitty litter, so that it is not a free liquid and also could be disposed of in the solid waste,” he said.
Ward has been tracking sewer overflows and their causes in the county since he started the job in 2001. The good news, he said, is that public education about proper grease disposal seems to be paying off.
“In the last couple of years, the overflows due to grease have been down from previous years,” Ward said. “You all are making a difference.”
