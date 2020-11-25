Officials say cease the grease this Thanksgiving to save your drain

“Frankly, we don’t know what to expect this year,” said Paul Abrams, spokesperson for Roto-Rooter. “Call volume on Friday will reveal whether Americans scaled back on Thanksgiving, or if they went ahead with big celebrations. The evidence should be clear.”

In the meantime, Henry County PSA isn’t taking any chances as they spread the anti-grease gospel. Mike Ward, the PSA’s director of regulatory compliance, said they are reaching out to residents because clogs caused by grease continue to be one of the top causes of sanitary sewer overflows (SSO) in the area.

While turkey grease, butter, shortening and other oils may be in a liquid state when heated up, they solidify when they cool down and clog kitchen pipes “much like a clog in a human artery,” according to a PSA brochure.

Other oils, such as olive or canola, stay liquid at room temperature, but officials still advise against pouring them down the sink. “That’s because these oils are hydrophobic, meaning they don’t mix with water very easily, so they end up coating your pipes instead,” the brochure states.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At this time of year, all that holiday cooking and the cold weather create the perfect set of conditions for a plumbing emergency, Ward said.