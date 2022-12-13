Old feud tied to separate squads

A recent meeting has a community concerned about two rescue squads possibly merging into one.

During the public comment period of a regular Patrick County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday night, members of the Ararat and Blue Ridge rescue squads emphatically told board members they wished to remain independent of each other despite sharing the same rescue personnel.

"Everyone is totally against it," said Mike Fulk of the Ararat Rescue Squad. "We have two trucks and two buildings and you are going to have a windfall with property taxes. We would encourage you to support us. Merging these squads will be detrimental to the county."

Billy Aldridge with the Blue Ridge Rescue Squad agreed with Fulk noting that Dr. Jason Edsall had incorrectly stated at a recent meeting that the two departments were only 2 miles apart.

"They are 6 miles apart; I measured it today," said Aldridge. "I held a community meeting and nobody wanted to close a rescue squad. We, as a community, feel like we are ignored and a lot of us don't read the paper because we all work in North Carolina. It's like we're out of touch."

Edsall is the chief medical officer of Northern Hospital of Surry County, works full-time as an attending physician in the hospital's emergency department and is also the EMS Operational Medical Director for Patrick and Carroll counties in Virginia and Yadkin County in North Carolina.

At a recent meeting, Aldridge said, Edsall had brought up the possibility of merging the two departments resulting in one station that would serve the Ararat and Willis Gap communities.

Both departments currently serve under the Dan River District and provide mutual aid in Patrick County.

"We are not going to close any rescue squads," said Patrick County Board Chair Clyde DeLoach. "Merging was discussed but nothing was decided."

Peters Creek District Supervisor Denise Stirewalt pressed the issue.

"There's not backdoor stuff going on here," said Stirewalt. "We have two building in rotation for improvements, but the same people are working at both squads. What would be an issue of combining them?"

That's when Aldridge admitted a quarter-century old "riff" between the departments continues to have an effect on the members even though no one can seem to recall exactly what the feud was about.

"Covid caused some members to quit because they were scared, and the people that left are just now starting to come back," said Aldridge. "They had a big riff sometime years ago and one department says to the other 'we're not with them.'"

Said Stirewalt: "You're running the exact same crew at both stations, you have the same volunteers and we're paying double the insurance. It's not just about the money, but why do you-all have an issue if we wanted to combine the two into one?

Stirewalt told Aldridge she preferred everyone work together, but if the separation existed solely because of personality issues, then maybe those members were "in it for the wrong reason."

"The squads separated over 26 years ago because some people in Ararat couldn't get along with anybody," said Jane Fulk. "The only reason we are on the roster at Blue Ridge is because of the insurance. A lot of us have been on the squad roster in Carroll County too. Merging will double the response time in some instances."

DeLoach then closed the door to any further discussion on the matter during the meeting.

"Maybe we need to do this in an outside meeting," said DeLoach. "This will be a good discussion for later."

In other matters:

James Hutzler, government relations associate with the Virginia Association of Counties (VACO), presented Patrick County with its first achievement award through the organization for the county's part in the formation of the Blue Ridge Fire and EMS School.

The Board presented ANCHOR Commission Executive Director Ricky Walker with a resolution recognizing the organization's 50th anniversary. ANCHOR is a residential facility for boys between 12 and 17 years of age who are court-involved and referred.

Scott Wickham with Robinson, Farmer, Cox Associates presented the Board with the annual audit report. "The County has received a good, clean opinion," said Wickham. "The unassigned fund balance has grown, and you are in a very strong position."

The Board set Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. to hold a public hearing regarding a revenue sharing ordinance for solar farms.