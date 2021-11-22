Oldest known person in area passes away at 109

Raymond Ross, the oldest known resident of Henry County and the surrounding area, passed away Sunday at the age of 109.
His 109th birthday had been celebrated with a party last month with a few family members and friends at Stanleytown Health and Rehab, where he lived.
George Raymond Ross was born on Oct. 10, 1912, to Harden and Mattie Ross in Philpott. He was the fourth in a family of seven girls and four boys.
With no public schools in Philpott, Ross attended school on the other side of the river, by crossing it in a boat.
"It burned down and ended his education after three years," said his daughter, the late Helen Jones, in 2012. He spend the rest of his childhood "at home, feeding cows, hogs, chickens, milking cows," and tending the mule.
Ross went to work at Philpott Brothers sawmill when he was 14 and, his daughter, said he was paid 10 cents an hour.
He bought his first car for $135 when he was 17 years old. However, he had not asked his father for permission to do so "and his dad made him take it back," Jones said.
Before Ross retired at age 62 he had helped build the Philpott Dam and worked at the J.D. Bassett Furniture factory for more than 30 years.
Ross was married to his wife, Flossie, for 72 years until she passed away in 2006.
The couple had four children: Maxcine Jones, Clyde Ross, Dorothy Holland and Jones.
Jones had said Ross loved to take them on vacation to visit his sisters in West Virginia and New York.
"I have had many dear friends," said Ross on his 102nd birthday, but acknowledged he had outlived most of them.
William Howard Taft was the president when he was born.
On his 100th birthday, his daughter, the late Helen Jones, told the Bulletin that it wasn't her father's style to argue about politics.
He "is very active, but he's a man of few words," said Jones, adding that his conservative nature that might have been a key to his longevity.
His advice to young people was simple: accept Christ as their savior, live by the Ten Commandments and respect the elderly.
Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Hairston Funeral Home.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com