Oldest known person in area passes away at 109

Raymond Ross, the oldest known resident of Henry County and the surrounding area, passed away Sunday at the age of 109.

His 109th birthday had been celebrated with a party last month with a few family members and friends at Stanleytown Health and Rehab, where he lived.

George Raymond Ross was born on Oct. 10, 1912, to Harden and Mattie Ross in Philpott. He was the fourth in a family of seven girls and four boys.

With no public schools in Philpott, Ross attended school on the other side of the river, by crossing it in a boat.

"It burned down and ended his education after three years," said his daughter, the late Helen Jones, in 2012. He spend the rest of his childhood "at home, feeding cows, hogs, chickens, milking cows," and tending the mule.

Ross went to work at Philpott Brothers sawmill when he was 14 and, his daughter, said he was paid 10 cents an hour.

He bought his first car for $135 when he was 17 years old. However, he had not asked his father for permission to do so "and his dad made him take it back," Jones said.

Before Ross retired at age 62 he had helped build the Philpott Dam and worked at the J.D. Bassett Furniture factory for more than 30 years.

