One dead, another clinging to life after gunfight in Bassett

Shooting

Members of the Henry County Sheriff's Department stand in the yard of the apartment on Meadow Green Drive where Tambria Taylor and Tyson Jermall Hairston argued and then began shooting handguns at each other.  

 CHARLES ROARK/STAR NEWS

One person is dead and another is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an argument escalated into a gunfight.

Tambria Taylor, 32, of 89 Meadow Green Drive, Apt. 18, Bassett was pronounced dead at the scene and Tyson Jermall Hairston, 32, of S&L Court, Collinsville was airlifted to a Roanoke hospital Saturday night after the two shot each other multiple times in Taylor's apartment Saturday night, a release stated.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., the 911 Communications Center received a call from Hairston saying that he had been shot by his girlfriend at her apartment and she had been shot by him, the release said.

When deputies arrived at the apartment they found Hairston with gunshot wounds to his neck and torso. Taylor's body also appeared to have received multiple gunshot wounds, the release stated.

Hairston was air-lifted to a Roanoke hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries and Taylor's body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, also in Roanoke, where an autopsy will be performed, the release said.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates that Taylor and Hairston began arguing while both were armed with handguns. During the altercation both Taylor and Hairston began firing their guns at each other, striking each other multiple times.

The release did not make clear what the argument was about or the guns used in the shootout, only that they were handguns.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office says the case remains under investigation and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact them at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463. The Crimestoppers Program offers up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and substance of the information provided determine the amount of reward offered.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Patrick County Grand Jury hands down 65 indictments

There were a total of 65 indictments issued against 30 people by a Patrick County Grand Jury on Monday. 

An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is the grand jury’s determination that enough evidence exists to hold a trial.

New battery facility to save money

The City of Martinsville, partnered with American Electric Power (AEP), held a ribbon cutting ceremony at the site of the newly opened commercial battery storage facility at 132 Maple Street.

