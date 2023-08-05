One Family Productions expanded its initiative to give back to the local community by choosing the first recipient of Grassroots Grants — Vincent’s Legacy.

OFP is a nonprofit organization out of Patrick County that plays a part in supporting multiple events and initiatives in the area as well as puts on its own events like Front Porch Fest and the First Friday Summer Jam Series.

Grassroots Grants, its newest initiative, will award funds to Vincent’s Legacy as an expansion of OFP’s mission to invest in and financially support “education, creative placemaking, art and culture” in the community of Patrick County, OFP President Sarah Wray said.

Applications for the first round of this grant program opened in March and the nonprofit reviewed five project outlines in early June from various community members.

“Every application we received was worth careful consideration,” OFP Outreach Committee Member Kristin Hylton said. “All the applicants had innovative ideas, and the review committee had to be very specific in adhering to the goals of Grassroots Grants when deciding which projects to fund at this time.”

Vincent’s Legacy was awarded a $1,000 grant funded by donations from the community, annual allocations from OFP’s operating funds and fundraising efforts at OFP music events.

“In alignment with our goals, we will offer advice to our grantees as well as the other applicants to help support their projects and connect them with resources in our community,” Hylton added.

Vincent’s Legacy is a nonprofit organization from Mount Airy, North Carolina, created to honor the life of Vincent Puckett by “spreading kindness and ensuring parents and children know the available resources when dealing with mental illness and bullying,” a release states.

Puckett’s parents, Roxane and Cary Puckett, started the organization to educate others on the effects of bullying and on how to prevent bullying-related suicide.

They do this with programs such as Kindness Rocks, which are rocks with positive messages painted on them. It operates on a “take a rock, give a rock or leave a rock” method to serve as a way to “brighten someone’s day and to allow that kindness to be paid forward,” the release said.

The grant funding will be used to expand the rock program into Patrick County with a local Kindness Rock Garden in the Patrick Springs community.

Grassroots Grants will accept proposals on a rolling basis and award microgrants to innovative people and organizations within the community that present “fresh, creative, and impactful project plans,” Wray said.

Additional information about the grant program can be found at onefamilyproductions.org/grassroots-grants/.