One fatality in two-vehicle crash on Fairystone Park Highway

One person died in a 2-vehicle wreck that occurred Thursday night shortly before midnight on Fairystone Park Highway in Bassett.

The name of the deceased has not been released.

Damage to a silver 4-door sedan and a yellow sports utility vehicle would indicate a head-on collision in front of the Village Market convenience store.

The direction of travel for either vehicle before the crash is unknown at this time.

Both vehicles were totally destroyed and were towed away while troopers with the Virginia State Police investigated the incident.

Fairystone Park Highway was closed to through-traffic for a period of time while a crew cleaned up the debris from the roadway.

The road has since been reopened.

No other information was available.

