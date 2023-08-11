The driver of a moped was injured Thursday night in a crash that occurred in Martinsville.
About 11 p.m. a moped crashed at the intersection of West Market and Fayette streets. Several bystanders at the scene said that they thought a second vehicle may have been involved, but there was not a second vehicle with damage near the scene of the moped crash.
The driver of the moped was injured and transported by ambulance by Martinsville Fire & EMS to Sovah Health in Martinsville. The extent of the injuries of the driver are unknown.
Martinsville Police investigated the incident.
No other details were made available.
