Two vehicles collided on Commonwealth Boulevard Monday afternoon, sending one person to the hospital.

Around 1:45 p.m. the 911 Communications Center dispatched Martinsville police and an EMS crew to the intersection of Commonwealth Boulevard and Market Street where two vehicle were involved in what was described as a T-bone collision between a Ford pickup truck and a four-door Honda Accord.

The airbag deployed on the Honda and the dispatcher said the driver said she was bleeding profusely.

Cpt. Sandy Hines was on the scene and told the Bulletin that the driver was taken to Sovah Health in Martinsville, but did not appear to be suffering from a life-threatening injury.

The Honda was stopped on Commonwealth in the westbound lanes with significant damage to the front of the vehicle.

The Ford truck was parked in a nearby parking lot with limited damage. The driver was outside of the truck and appeared to be unhurt.

The intersection was completely blocked for about 30 minutes while workers cleared the roadway of debris and the Honda was removed from the road by a wrecker.

The Martinsville Police Department and Martinsville Fire and EMS responded to the scene.