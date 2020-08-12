One injured in incident that snaps utility pole in half

One person was seen being rushed to the hospital after a silver four-door sedan ran off the road and struck a utility pole Tuesday.

Martinsville police and Martinsville Fire and EMS responded to a call about 3:30 p.m. at Rivermont Heights Road near the intersection with Hillcrest Drive just across from Kearfott Memorial Baptist Church.

The vehicle had hit a utility pole, causing it to break in half. Airbags were deployed and there was significant damage to the front of the car.

The Martinsville utility department was called to the scene to replace the pole.

There has been no information as to who was involved or whether any charges were filed.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

