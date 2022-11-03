One injured in Martinsville shooting

Martinsville police are investigating a late night shooting in which one person was injured.

The Sovah Emergency Department contacted Martinsville police at approximately 11:11 p.m. Wednesday night, notifying them that they were treating someone with a gunshot wound in the emergency room, a release stated.

When officers arrived, they were told that Jonathan Jeral Brim, 30, had been brought to the hospital in a personal vehicle. The release did not make clear who drove Brim to the hospital or whether he might have driven himself.

Medical personnel determined Brim had not incurred a life-threatening injury and he was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by air-care for further treatment, the release stated.

Brim did not provide much detail as to how or where he was shot, but after police spoke with witnesses at the emergency room they determined that Brim likely had been shot in the area of 1159 Yorkshire Road in the city, the release stated.

Officers said they went to Yorkshire Road and after investigating, determined that an altercation had occurred in the parking lot. Officers collected evidence, processed the scene and spoke with residents of the apartment building, the release stated.

Henry County GIS shows 1159 Yorkshire Road to be a two-story building divided into four apartments and owned by Samuel C. Arnold from Newark, New Jersey.

Police ask that anyone with information related to this incident contact Sgt. Richard Ratcliffe at 276-403-5331. Those with information can also call the Crimestoppers line at 276-632-7463. Crimestoppers is an anonymous tip line and callers with information leading to an arrest and conviction could be eligible for up to a $2,500 reward.