 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

One injured in Thursday morning crash

  • 0

One person was injured in a two-vehicle collision on Greensboro Road just south of the Martinsville city limits Thursday morning.

Just before 11 a.m. a white Ford F-150 pickup and a white Nissan Rogue collided nearly head-on. The airbag deployed on the Nissan and the driver appeared to be conscious, but injured.

The crash occurred just south of Wright Funeral Services and just north of Hurley's Auto Sales. The pickup came to rest in Hurley's parking lot and the Nissan was in the turning lane, stopped crossways in the road.

The Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department was first to arrive on the scene and was followed by a Henry County Sheriff's Deputy and Henry County Public Safety.

Those who appeared to be related to the crash were standing outside of the vehicles and appeared to be uninjured, with the exception of the driver of the Nissan.

People are also reading…

One lane of traffic southbound on the Greensboro Road was blocked while police and rescue attended to the scene.

No other information was available.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-591-7543. Follow him @billdwyatt.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pearson called upon to resign

Pearson called upon to resign

A Meadows of Dan woman, reading from a prepared statement at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, called on Council Member Tammy Pearson to resign …

Watch Now: Related Video

'Brave commander' ship carrying humanitarian aid from Ukraine to Africa

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert