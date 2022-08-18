One injured in Thursday morning crash

One person was injured in a two-vehicle collision on Greensboro Road just south of the Martinsville city limits Thursday morning.

Just before 11 a.m. a white Ford F-150 pickup and a white Nissan Rogue collided nearly head-on. The airbag deployed on the Nissan and the driver appeared to be conscious, but injured.

The crash occurred just south of Wright Funeral Services and just north of Hurley's Auto Sales. The pickup came to rest in Hurley's parking lot and the Nissan was in the turning lane, stopped crossways in the road.

The Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department was first to arrive on the scene and was followed by a Henry County Sheriff's Deputy and Henry County Public Safety.

Those who appeared to be related to the crash were standing outside of the vehicles and appeared to be uninjured, with the exception of the driver of the Nissan.

One lane of traffic southbound on the Greensboro Road was blocked while police and rescue attended to the scene.

No other information was available.