 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One injured in two-vehicle crash on Commonwealth Boulevard
0 comments
editor's pick

One injured in two-vehicle crash on Commonwealth Boulevard

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Commonwealth Blvd. crash

Rescue workers attend to injured passenger.

 Bill Wyatt

About 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, two compact cars collided in front of Dollar Tree at 239 Commonwealth Blvd. in Martinsville.

Martinsville Fire and EMS and the Martinsville Police Department responded.

There was limited damage to both vehicles, so officers on the scene instructed the drivers of both vehicles to drive their cars to the parking lot of The Village of Martinsville shopping mall across the street.

Rescue workers attended to an injured passenger in the back seat of one of the vehicles.

That person was transported by ambulance to Sovah Health in Martinsville.

No other details were immediately available.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert