One injured in two-vehicle crash on Commonwealth Boulevard

About 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, two compact cars collided in front of Dollar Tree at 239 Commonwealth Blvd. in Martinsville.

Martinsville Fire and EMS and the Martinsville Police Department responded.

There was limited damage to both vehicles, so officers on the scene instructed the drivers of both vehicles to drive their cars to the parking lot of The Village of Martinsville shopping mall across the street.

Rescue workers attended to an injured passenger in the back seat of one of the vehicles.

That person was transported by ambulance to Sovah Health in Martinsville.

No other details were immediately available.

