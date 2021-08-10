One injured person was flown from a two-vehicle crash on The Great Road

A two-vehicle collision on The Great Road in Henry County resulted in serious injury to one person.

About 10:30 Tuesday morning the 911 Communications Center received a call of a crash in the 300 block of The Great Road involving one person "bleeding from the head profusely."

Henry County Public Safety transported the injured person to a landing zone set up at the Victory Baptist Church nearby.

A helicopter left with the injured person headed toward Roanoke.

Virginia State Police were investigating the crash where a four-door vehicle appeared to have collided with a parked CenturyLink van.

A CenturyLink employee working on a nearby telephone pole had just finished and was preparing to enter the roadway with the collision occurred.

There was extensive damage to the front of the car and moderate damage to the rear of the van.

The CenturyLink employee who was driving the van was uninjured.

The Fieldale Fire Department also responded to the scene and both lanes of The Great Road were closed until the vehicles were removed and the debris was cleared from the roadway.

No other information was immediately available.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

