One injured when two vehicles collide at Starling and Forest in Martinsville

At least one person was injured Sunday afternoon in a 2-vehicle collision at the intersection of Starling Avenue and Forest Street in Martinsville.

The 911 communications center received a call at about 3:45 describing a head-on collision and multiple injuries.

The Martinsville Police Department and Martinsville Fire and EMS were called to the scene.

Two compact cars appeared to have struck each other in the front portion of each vehicle.

The occupants of one car stopped on the eastbound side of Starling Avenue remained in the vehicle while officers investigated the scene. The vehicle was damaged on the front-driver's side of the vehicle.

The second vehicle was stopped in the middle of the intersection and the driver appeared to have been going west on Starling Avenue and attempting to turn left onto Forest Street.

The damage to the second vehicle was also primarily to the front driver's side of the vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken from the scene by ambulance.

It is unknown if the occupants of the first vehicle required medical attention.

No other information was available.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

