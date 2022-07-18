 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story breaking

One murdered, one in jail and one in hospital; Chain of events kicks off Friday night in Bassett

  • 0

A suspect in a Friday night shooting has been murdered, and a Bassett man from the house he was said to have been hiding in is in jail.

At 7:52 Friday night, the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call that an individual had been shot at 49 Joyce Park Drive in Bassett At 7:55 p.m., deputies arrived on scene and located the victim, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, a release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) states.

The victim was identified as Marshall Blake Tutor, 32, of 49 Joyce Park Drive. He had suffered gunshot wounds to the torso and hand. Tutor was subsequently air-lifted to a Roanoke medical facility, where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Tutor and multiple witnesses identified Chase Conley Crum, 20, of Bassett as the suspect in the shooting. Tutor and Crum were arguing with each other when the shooting took place, the release states. Investigators issued five felony warrants on Crum in relation to the shooting and began searching for him, the release states.

People are also reading…

At 3:25 a.m. Saturday the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call that an individual had been shot at 9 Holly Hill Road in Bassett. The caller said that someone had broken into his home and assaulted a female, and he had shot the man. The caller was identified as Michael Shawn Flippen, 46, of 9 Holly Hill Road.

Deputies arrived on the scene and discovered Chase Conley Crum deceased from a gunshot wound. Through the course of the investigation, it was found that Flippen had not been truthful during his 9-1-1 call, the release states. Flippen had allowed Crum into the home, knowing he was wanted in connection with the earlier shooting, the release states. An altercation ensued between Crum and a female inside the house, it states. Flippen became involved in the altercation and subsequently retrieved a gun and shot Crum, it states.

Michael Shawn Flippen has been charged with second-degree murder, using a firearm during the commission of a felony, maliciously discharging a firearm inside a dwelling and possessing a firearm after being convicted of a violent felony. Flippen is being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Anyone having information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.

Editor's Note: This version corrects dates.

+2 
Michael Shawn Flippen

Flippen

 HCSO
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Masks may come back: Henry and Franklin counties ranked medium risk for Covid transmission

Masks may come back: Henry and Franklin counties ranked medium risk for Covid transmission

According to that tool, locally the masks are being provided in Martinsville at CVS Pharmacies at 762 E. Church Street and 2725 Greensboro Road and Walgreens at 2707 Greensboro Road. The CVS Pharmacy at 3001 Virginia Ave. and Walgreens at 3590 Virginia Ave., both in Collinsville are on the list. Also, the CVS Pharmacy at 400 Riverside Drive in Bassett provides free masks.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sen. Joe Manchin won't support Democrat climate or tax provisions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert