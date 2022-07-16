One murdered, one in jail and one in hospital; Chain of events kicks off Saturday night in Bassett

A suspect in a Saturday night shooting has been murdered, and a Bassett man from the house he was said to have been hiding in is in jail.

At 7:52 Saturday night, the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call that an individual had been shot at 49 Joyce Park Drive in Bassett At 7:55 p.m., deputies arrived on scene and located the victim, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, a release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) states.

The victim was identified as Marshall Blake Tutor, 32, of 49 Joyce Park Drive. He had suffered gunshot wounds to the torso and hand. Tutor was subsequently air-lifted to a Roanoke medical facility, where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Tutor and multiple witnesses identified Chase Conley Crum, 20, of Bassett as the suspect in the shooting. Tutor and Crum were arguing with each other when the shooting took place, the release states. Investigators issued five felony warrants on Crum in relation to the shooting and began searching for him, the release states.

At 3:25 a.m. Sunday the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call that an individual had been shot at 9 Holly Hill Road in Bassett. The caller said that someone had broken into his home and assaulted a female, and he had shot the man. The caller was identified as Michael Shawn Flippen, 46, of 9 Holly Hill Road.

Deputies arrived on the scene and discovered Chase Conley Crum deceased from a gunshot wound. Through the course of the investigation, it was found that Flippen had not been truthful during his 9-1-1 call, the release states. Flippen had allowed Crum into the home, knowing he was wanted in connection with the earlier shooting, the release states. An altercation ensued between Crum and a female inside the house, it states. Flippen became involved in the altercation and subsequently retrieved a gun and shot Crum, it states.

Michael Shawn Flippen has been charged with second-degree murder, using a firearm during the commission of a felony, maliciously discharging a firearm inside a dwelling and possessing a firearm after being convicted of a violent felony. Flippen is being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Anyone having information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.