One passenger sent to hospital when car collides with logging truck in Henry County

By Staff report

One person was injured Monday afternoon when a car and a logging truck collided in Henry County.

The 911 communications center received a call at about 12:30 about a wreck on Carver Road.

The airbag was deployed in the car, and one person was transported with injury to Sovah-Martinsville.

It appeared that the front of the vehicle collided with the rear of the logging truck.

There was limited damage, if any, to the logging truck, and the car sustained significant front-end damage.

The injured person was transported to the hospital by Henry County Public Safety, and the wreck was being investigated by the Virginia State Police.

The VSP did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.