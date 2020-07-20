You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
One passenger sent to hospital when car collides with logging truck in Henry County
0 comments
editor's pick

One passenger sent to hospital when car collides with logging truck in Henry County

Only $3 for 13 weeks

By Staff report

One person was injured Monday afternoon when a car and a logging truck collided in Henry County.

The 911 communications center received a call at about 12:30 about a wreck on Carver Road.

The airbag was deployed in the car, and one person was transported with injury to Sovah-Martinsville.

It appeared that the front of the vehicle collided with the rear of the logging truck.

There was limited damage, if any, to the logging truck, and the car sustained significant front-end damage.

The injured person was transported to the hospital by Henry County Public Safety, and the wreck was being investigated by the Virginia State Police.

The VSP did not immediately respond to a request for additional information.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two men in custody for Henry shootings
Crime News

Two men in custody for Henry shootings

  • Updated

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning deputies have arrested two men in connection with Tuesday’s shootings in Henry that left one man dead and another wounded.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News