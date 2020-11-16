 Skip to main content
One person injured in two-vehicle collision on Mulberry Road
One person injured in two-vehicle collision on Mulberry Road

Two vehicles collided on Mulberry Road shortly after 5 p.m. Monday, sending one person to the hospital and closing the road from Starling Avenue to Oakdale Street during the evening commute.

Libby Grammer, pastor of the First Baptist Church in Martinsville, said the driver of a Chevrolet S10 pickup truck involved in the crash worked at the church just across the street and was unharmed.

The driver of a four-door Dodge Intrepid remained in the driver’s seat while being attended by rescue workers and was transported to Sovah Health in Martinsville.

There was significant damage to the front of the Intrepid and less damage to the rear of the pickup truck.

Both vehicles were stopped in the southbound lane of Mulberry Road.

Grammer said it appeared that the driver of the Intrepid ran into the back of the truck.

Martinsville Police responded and investigated the crash, while Martinsville Fire and EMS handled the driver’s injuries.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.

