Three Bassett Volunteer Rescue Squad volunteers were injured Sunday, one seriously, when their ambulance overturned.

The crash occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Blackberry Road in Bassett. The Virginia State Police is investigating.

The ambulance was responding to an emergency call when it ran off the right side of Blackberry Road. It crossed back over Blackberry Road and ran off the left side, where it struck an embankment and overturned.

Three people were in the ambulance at the time of the crash, all volunteers with the rescue squad. The front seat passenger was not wearing as seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to a press release from the VSP. He was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The driver and a passenger in the back transport section of the ambulance were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

There was no patient in the vehicle. The ambulance had its lights and siren activated at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.