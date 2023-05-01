An altercation between two employees at El Parral on Sunday night leads to one of them being stabbed and the other arrested.

"In regards to the situation at the El Parral restaurant located at 670 Commonwealth Blvd. There was an altercation between two El Parral employees,” Henry County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Wayne Davis said to the Bulletin.

“One of them produced a knife and stabbed his co-worker in the arm. The suspect is in custody at this time. Charges will be issued shortly,” Davis added.