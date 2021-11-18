 Skip to main content
Order of participants for the 2021 Ameristaff Martinsville & Henry County Christmas Parade
Order of participants for the 2021 Ameristaff Martinsville & Henry County Christmas Parade

An order of procession has been arranged for the 88 entries in Saturday’s Ameristaff Martinsville-Henry County Christmas Parade, and some spots have been saved for more.

The parade starts at 5 p.m. and will run its usual route through town, starting with the line-up on Cleveland Avenue assembling at 2 p.m. Then at 5 p.m. the parade will travel across East Church Street, on to Lester Street, left at West Main Street and all the way down to Moss Street at the farmers market site. The parade will turn left at Moss and left again onto East Church Street and end where it started at Cleveland Avenue.

The grand marshal will be Jaxon Harris, the Axton Elementary School third-grader who was thrown 122 feet after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while getting off a school bus in September.

“Let It Snow” is more than just a parade theme: Three snow machines will make it a reality, of sorts.

The weather is expected be with highs Saturday rising up to the low 50s, between two frigid nights in the upper 20s.

The order of entries is:

1. Martinsville City motorcycles

2. Martinsville High School band

3. Grand Marshal Jaxon Harris

4. Martinsville Sheriff Honor Guard

5. City PD Honor Guard

6. Henry County Honor Guard

7. MHC Office Honor Guard

8. MHC Sheriff’s Honor Guard

9. HC Emerengy Honor Guard

10. HC Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard

11. Delegate

12. Henry County Supervisor Joe Bryant

13. David Martin

14. City Council

15. HC supervisors

16. City police chief

17. HC Sheriff’s Office

18. City Sheriff Steve Draper

19. Va. State Police

20. HC Public Safety

21. Martinsville fire chief

22. Gunter Automotive

23. AmeriStaff float

24. Martinsville High School

25. Martinsville High School cheerleaders

26. Martinsville High School homecoming court

27. Martinsville High School

28. Finney’s Window Tinting

29. SPCA

30. Axton Lifesaving Crew

31. Axton Vol. Fire Department

32. Results

33. Team Tae Kwon Do

34. Spencer Penn Train

35. Lilies of the Valley

36. Mulberry Creek Assisting Living

37. Christmas Ponies

38. Kuwat Shrine Temple #126

39. Salvation Army

40. Compassion Church

41. America’s Magestic Miss National

42. Chick-Fil-A

43. American Red Cross

44. Toys for Tots

45. US Corp of Engineers

46. Robert Vaughn

47. James Keith War Wagon

48. Davenport Energy

49. Big Toe Towing & Recovery

50. Linda & Wayne Thomas

51. Results

52. Sons of the Confederacy

53. Teresa’s School & Baton troupe

54. Teresa’s School & Baton float

55. Branches of Hope

56. Branches of Hope Convertible

57. The American Legion-Homer Dillard Post

58. Powell’s Affordable Towing

59. Lawless Welding

60. Magna Vista School marching band

61. Magna Vista JROTC

62. Magna Vista homecoming court

63. Magna Vista cheerleaders

64. Virginia Savages Youth Sports

65. Harry Hairston

66. Chatham Heights Baptist Church

67. Miss Henry County Fair Makayla Sprouse

68. Space Ghost

69. PVT Express

70. PVT Boat & Camper Storage

71. PVT Inc.

72. Hollywood Cinema

73. Hopkins Performance & Towing

74. Laurel Park Tire

75. National Society of Black Engineers

76. Lee’s Tire

77. Sportlanes

78. Rising Sun Bakery

79. Patrick & Henry Community College

80. Little Miss Martinsville

81. TBA

82. WGSR

83. Bassett High School homecoming court

84. Bassett High School ROTC

85. Bassett High School Bband

86. Bassett High School cheerleaders

87. Star News

88. Open

89. Open

90. Open

91. Open

92. Open

93. Open

94. Open

95. Santa

The parade’s organizer is Charles Roark of Star News and Hollywood Cinema. This is the parade’s 71st year; Roark took it over in 2016.

