Order of participants for the 2021 Ameristaff Martinsville & Henry County Christmas Parade

An order of procession has been arranged for the 88 entries in Saturday’s Ameristaff Martinsville-Henry County Christmas Parade, and some spots have been saved for more.

The parade starts at 5 p.m. and will run its usual route through town, starting with the line-up on Cleveland Avenue assembling at 2 p.m. Then at 5 p.m. the parade will travel across East Church Street, on to Lester Street, left at West Main Street and all the way down to Moss Street at the farmers market site. The parade will turn left at Moss and left again onto East Church Street and end where it started at Cleveland Avenue.

The grand marshal will be Jaxon Harris, the Axton Elementary School third-grader who was thrown 122 feet after being struck by a hit-and-run driver while getting off a school bus in September.

“Let It Snow” is more than just a parade theme: Three snow machines will make it a reality, of sorts.

The weather is expected be with highs Saturday rising up to the low 50s, between two frigid nights in the upper 20s.

The order of entries is:

1. Martinsville City motorcycles

2. Martinsville High School band

3. Grand Marshal Jaxon Harris