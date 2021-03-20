OUR PANDEMIC YEAR: The days our lives stood still

We saw doctors and nurses living in fear. We heard some of them getting sick and dying. We heard of tragedy and saw images of horror, and we cried and moaned and thought surely all this would stop. But it didn’t.

Remember when schools first were shut down? That was for two weeks. Some students still haven’t returned to classrooms. And that fact appears a metaphor for how this virus has played out.

We had no immediate handle on how this thing might evolve and how long it might last. Computer models were frightening, and some doubted them.

Since that first case of the virus was diagnosed in late 2019, we have seen more than 122 million people worldwide infected, nearly 2.7 of them fatally.

And the U.S. has been worst of all: Nearly 30 million cases and nearly 550,000 thousand deaths. That’s roughly 10 times the population of Henry County having died from this virus.

We’ve seen in our region more than 10,000 infected – equal to about 5 cases out of every 6 residents in the city of Martinsville -- more than 300 dead, which is like an entire graduating class from one of Henry County’s high schools.

And all of that has created a need for us to evolve in every way.