OUR PANDEMIC YEAR: The days our lives stood still

Start your calendar year whenever you want to. The point of origin doesn’t really matter. * Maybe you think February 2020, when the first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in the United States. * Maybe you choose March 7, 2020, when Virginia saw its first infection. *Maybe it’s March 20, when the first resident of our health district was diagnosed with the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. * Where you start your coronavirus clock doesn’t really matter now, because we know what this past year, this mad dash of 12 months of constant disruption and disassociation, has meant. * We only truly care now when it might end.
Some saw this coming, this virus that grew in China and raced around the world in electrifying and terrifying fashion. Some ignored that possibility. Some still do.
But last March an inexorable and ineffable change came to our daily regimens and routines, change that exploded like so many fireworks, popping here and there in stunning persistence.
Our movement screeched to a halt, doors slammed shut, rush hour became no rush, certainty became uncertainty, assuredness became doubt.
Our lives that had been tightly and almost universally defined by shapes and spheres evolved into tangents and secants of uncertainty that were going … somewhere.
We prayed for understanding and for a cure and for loved ones. We prayed differently. And more of us prayed alone.
How many ways have your life changed? Where did you do your work? How have your children learned? What new processes provided your food? How and where did you worship? What did you do for fun and recreation?
The answers were different in March 2020 than they are in March 2021.
Perhaps the moment that set all this change in motion was simply a basketball game, a fairly obscure basketball player named Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz.
He tested positive for the coronavirus. He was pulled from a game. His team was pulled from the court. His league was pulled from its schedule.
And normalcy was pulled from our lives.
The NBA’s decisions set off a rapid reaction that knocked over the dominoes that guide us through our lives, carefully aligned benchmarks that set our patterns and our tones and our tenor.
That first tangent was drawn.
What we saw next was the evolution of tragedy.
Thousands of us each day suddenly were getting the virus. More of us were tested, and we found that this thing was spreading like a drip that turns into a gush.
Then the hospitals beds started filling. Intensive care units were overflowing. Then morgues became overflowing. Suddenly we knew people who were dying. We knew families who were burying each other without being able to say good-bye. We saw one form of tragedy begat another form of tragedy.
We saw doctors and nurses living in fear. We heard some of them getting sick and dying. We heard of tragedy and saw images of horror, and we cried and moaned and thought surely all this would stop. But it didn’t.
Remember when schools first were shut down? That was for two weeks. Some students still haven’t returned to classrooms. And that fact appears a metaphor for how this virus has played out.
We had no immediate handle on how this thing might evolve and how long it might last. Computer models were frightening, and some doubted them.
Since that first case of the virus was diagnosed in late 2019, we have seen more than 122 million people worldwide infected, nearly 2.7 of them fatally.
And the U.S. has been worst of all: Nearly 30 million cases and nearly 550,000 thousand deaths. That’s roughly 10 times the population of Henry County having died from this virus.
We’ve seen in our region more than 10,000 infected – equal to about 5 cases out of every 6 residents in the city of Martinsville -- more than 300 dead, which is like an entire graduating class from one of Henry County’s high schools.
And all of that has created a need for us to evolve in every way.
Science soared to the fore in finding ways to identify our illness, to protect each other, to treat those who became sick, to define how we must adjust, to recommend best practices and, ultimately, in record time, to create vaccines to help eradicate the virus.
But those paths weren’t always clear and weren’t always embraced.
Some of us wore masks. Some did not. Some argued about whether that would help and if it violated personal freedoms. Others demanded taking strict precautions for the greater good.
Now many clamor to be vaccinated. Processes that started with fits and stops suddenly are getting smoother. Millions across the nation are getting shots every day. Thousands of our friends and neighbors have signed up as soon as they were eligible.
And still all of this tests our patience and our patients, our limits, our common decency and our humanity.
You thirst for every form of information.
This has been a huge story for all of us in the news business to chase. We nibble around the edges of this huge block of information and sometimes feel like we never can provide you enough information to help you cope.
The targets move and evolve, and our attention sometimes is at a deficit disorder to be sure.
And we have that one final focus in mind: Someday, we will know when this pandemic ends, and, like its beginning, that definition will be something different for everyone.
