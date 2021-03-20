 Skip to main content
OUR PANDEMIC YEAR: The days our lives stood still
OUR PANDEMIC YEAR: The days our lives stood still
Where you start your coronavirus clock doesn’t really matter now, because we know what this past year, this mad dash of 12 months of constant disruption and disassociation, has meant.

Start your calendar year whenever you want to. The point of origin doesn’t really matter. * Maybe you think February 2020, when the first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in the United States. * Maybe you choose March 7, 2020, when Virginia saw its first infection. *Maybe it’s March 20, when the first resident of our health district was diagnosed with the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. * Where you start your coronavirus clock doesn’t really matter now, because we know what this past year, this mad dash of 12 months of constant disruption and disassociation, has meant. * We only truly care now when it might end.

mhs_closed

Martinsville High School closed due to COVID-19 pandemic, but WiFi is available in the parking lot and students can study with laptops in their vehicles as long as they maintain social distancing.

Some saw this coming, this virus that grew in China and raced around the world in electrifying and terrifying fashion. Some ignored that possibility. Some still do.

Quiet during the pandemic

Empty playground at Fieldale Park.

But last March an inexorable and ineffable change came to our daily regimens and routines, change that exploded like so many fireworks, popping here and there in stunning persistence.

Clarence's Steak & Seafood

Clarence's Steak & Seafood in Ridgeway is one of the restaurants that will be closed because of the pandemic.

Our movement screeched to a halt, doors slammed shut, rush hour became no rush, certainty became uncertainty, assuredness became doubt.

Our lives that had been tightly and almost universally defined by shapes and spheres evolved into tangents and secants of uncertainty that were going … somewhere.

We prayed for understanding and for a cure and for loved ones. We prayed differently. And more of us prayed alone.

How many ways have your life changed? Where did you do your work? How have your children learned? What new processes provided your food? How and where did you worship? What did you do for fun and recreation?

Quiet during the pandemic

People lined up every 6 feet to enter the lobby at SunTrust Bank in Martinsville, Va.

The answers were different in March 2020 than they are in March 2021.

Perhaps the moment that set all this change in motion was simply a basketball game, a fairly obscure basketball player named Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz.

He tested positive for the coronavirus. He was pulled from a game. His team was pulled from the court. His league was pulled from its schedule.

briefing_4

Martinsville and Henry County leaders hold COVID-19 briefing #4 via Zoom. 

And normalcy was pulled from our lives.

The NBA’s decisions set off a rapid reaction that knocked over the dominoes that guide us through our lives, carefully aligned benchmarks that set our patterns and our tones and our tenor.

That first tangent was drawn.

pulpit

Bottles of hand sanitizer and boxes of tissue are all around the sanctuary and the rest of Refuge Temple Ministries. To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, people are asked not to touch anything. The doors will be opened by glove-wearing ushers -- who will push the doors open with their hips.

What we saw next was the evolution of tragedy.

Thousands of us each day suddenly were getting the virus. More of us were tested, and we found that this thing was spreading like a drip that turns into a gush.

Then the hospitals beds started filling. Intensive care units were overflowing. Then morgues became overflowing. Suddenly we knew people who were dying. We knew families who were burying each other without being able to say good-bye. We saw one form of tragedy begat another form of tragedy.

Patrick County school meals

Food distribution at Patrick Springs Primary School in March, right after the pandemic closed school doors. Those students can get additional assistance now.

We saw doctors and nurses living in fear. We heard some of them getting sick and dying. We heard of tragedy and saw images of horror, and we cried and moaned and thought surely all this would stop. But it didn’t.

Remember when schools first were shut down? That was for two weeks. Some students still haven’t returned to classrooms. And that fact appears a metaphor for how this virus has played out.

We had no immediate handle on how this thing might evolve and how long it might last. Computer models were frightening, and some doubted them.

Since that first case of the virus was diagnosed in late 2019, we have seen more than 122 million people worldwide infected, nearly 2.7 of them fatally.

mayor_lawson

Mayor Kathy Lawson declares local emergency for City of Martinsville in response to COVID-19 pandemic.

And the U.S. has been worst of all: Nearly 30 million cases and nearly 550,000 thousand deaths. That’s roughly 10 times the population of Henry County having died from this virus.

We’ve seen in our region more than 10,000 infected – equal to about 5 cases out of every 6 residents in the city of Martinsville -- more than 300 dead, which is like an entire graduating class from one of Henry County’s high schools.

And all of that has created a need for us to evolve in every way.

Science soared to the fore in finding ways to identify our illness, to protect each other, to treat those who became sick, to define how we must adjust, to recommend best practices and, ultimately, in record time, to create vaccines to help eradicate the virus.

testing 7 mask distribution

Masks donated by Radial are distributed among workers at the COVID-19 testing center at the Martinsville Speedway.

But those paths weren’t always clear and weren’t always embraced.

Some of us wore masks. Some did not. Some argued about whether that would help and if it violated personal freedoms. Others demanded taking strict precautions for the greater good.

Coronovirus signs in county

Signs of the times: Posters on the doors to the Henry County Administration Building announce the closure of all payment windows to the public this week due to coronavirus precautions. The county is encouraging customers to pay their bills online, by phone, mail, or using drop boxes in the parking lot instead of visiting the building in person.

Now many clamor to be vaccinated. Processes that started with fits and stops suddenly are getting smoother. Millions across the nation are getting shots every day. Thousands of our friends and neighbors have signed up as soon as they were eligible.

And still all of this tests our patience and our patients, our limits, our common decency and our humanity.

You thirst for every form of information.

Coronavirus Hand Sanitizers Empty Aisle

Soap and hand sanitizer flew off shelves in the early weeks of the pandemic.

This has been a huge story for all of us in the news business to chase. We nibble around the edges of this huge block of information and sometimes feel like we never can provide you enough information to help you cope.

chick-fil-a_drive_through

Chick-fil-A in Martinsville restricts customers to drive-through only in an "abundance of caution" to the coronavirus threat.

The targets move and evolve, and our attention sometimes is at a deficit disorder to be sure.

And we have that one final focus in mind: Someday, we will know when this pandemic ends, and, like its beginning, that definition will be something different for everyone.

-- STEVEN DOYLE

Quiet during the pandemic 1

Broad Street at Church Street.
Henry County Schools feeding

Mount Olivet Elementary School was a site for free meal pick up and delivery when the pandemic first closed schools in March.
Quiet during the pandemic

Fisher Park Park in Ridgeway, Va.
Henry County School Board April meeting

The Henry County School Board met Thursday morning with social distancing precautions in place due to COVID-19. Superintendent Sandy Strayer, far left, addressed the board from the front of the Summerlin meeting room, and staff members rotated in and out of the room when it was their turn to present.
gym_24

Gym 24's doors are closed at the Patrick Henry Mall during the cornonavirus pandemic.
'Drive-in church' a way to continue despite isolations

At Mount Vernon Baptist Church, enthusiasm was marked by beeping horns instead of "Amens" during Sunday morning's first "drive-in" worship service, in response to COVID-19 isolations. The service was presented in the traditional manner, with Pastor Michael Jordan (pictured) speaking and Jencie Gibson leading music by playing piano and singing, broadcast through a transmitter over 107.7 FM, which people tuned into over their car radios. The words to the hymns were printed inside the church's bulletin.
health_department

Henry-Martinsville Health Department does not collect specimens for COVID-19 testing.
