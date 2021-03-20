OUR PANDEMIC YEAR: 'We were doing nothing but COVID'

The COVID-19 pandemic was going to rage along no matter what, but thanks to safety measures that include wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, its advance was slowed down enough that the medical system could keep up.
That was part of the message of West Piedmont Health Director Dr. Kerry Gateley, as he looked back at the pandemic a year after it came to this area.
Last year Gateley spent his birthday on March 1 with “a nice weekend” that included the Lynchburg gun show and a performance at the Academy Center for the Arts in downtown Lynchburg, he said.
A week later – March 7, 2020 – Virginia had its first coronavirus case, and nothing has been the same for him or anyone else since.
In the months before Virginia’s first case, Gateley “knew something was going on, and watched it as it started to spread outside of China,” he said. He had been reading medical journals and reports from the Centers for Disease Control.
Scientists and the medical community were learning about it as the pandemic unfolded: “This is accurately described as novel coronavirus,” – with “novel” meaning “new,” he said.
He said he remembers thinking: “This looks like any other virus. They can be serious, or they can not be serious.”
Because people didn’t “know exactly how it’s going to behave,” scientists and medical professionals had to keep adapting their responses to it and advice about it to the situation as it was unfolding. “Some people took it to mean we were making it up,” he said.
Sometimes the evolving messages seemed confusing, he said.
“A lot of the things we are recommending are not new things at all. Maybe the scope at which they’ve been applied are new,” he said.
It’s been a race to figure out how the novel coronavirus operates and how to control its spread, and then a scramble not only to develop a vaccine but to get everyone vaccinated.
“It’s on a scale we just haven’t done before,” he said. “There have been hiccups in the process, and we’re making it up as we go because we just never quite face this particular situation, trying to figure out what works best."
Gateley is a physician and an epidemiologist with a strong background in statistics. “In my statistical training, pretty much nothing is certain – maybe death and taxes. Nothing is 100% effective or 0% effective. It’s always a matter of statistics,” he said.
The protection measures such as wearing masks and keeping distant are “mitigation measures” to help decrease the likelihoods of infection, he said.
It’s “the same sort of thing with treatments,” he said. It’s not an expectation or assumption that treatments would fully cure it. “The question is: Does this medication increase the probability that you would survive?”
When the West Piedmont Health District got its first case on March 20, officials went into “standard public response” to find the cases, put them in isolation and notify people who may have been exposed.
“We have done this for hundreds of years,” and normally it works to control contagious diseases, he said.
The coronavirus couldn’t be stopped – but its spread could be slowed down enough “so the ICUs and hospitals can take it,” he said. “We were pretty successful with that in the end.”
Medical systems in China, Italy and New York City had collapsed from trying to handle too many COVID-19 victims at once, he said.
“If we had taken no mitigation at all, we would have seen probably the collapse of the health care system,” he said. “In this area we did not see that.”
Occasionally auxiliary tents have been set up to handle increases in patents, and sometimes hospitals have had to send patients “halfway across the state to find a bed.” But “imagine if that had been that way everywhere: hospitals full, refrigerator trucks parked” to hold corpses. “We could have easily experienced that. They did experience that in other parts of the world.”
The year marches on
“By May, we were doing nothing but COVID, it seems like. I think it’s been that way ever since,” he said.
The Virginia Department of Health brought on more case investigators and contact tracers, and they were able to keep up with the contacts until cases surged after the holidays, starting around Thanksgiving.
“What we saw was a very fatigued population not being able to be with family members. … By the time we got to December, the holiday season, people had enough and they started getting together” and abandoning many protective measures.
“There were so many cases everywhere we couldn’t keep up with it,” he said.
Compare the spread from holiday gatherings to the relative safety of the school gatherings, where the safety measures remain consistently in place, he said: “Since kids have gone back in the classroom, it’s been relatively rare to have a classroom-based outbreak. We have had some kids come to school infectious, but those classrooms were distanced, cohorted and wearing masks. We didn’t see outbreaks.”
Instead, during that post-holiday high outbreak time, staff had to be selective about which cases to investigate and contact – those with more vulnerable people, such as the elderly.
Now that the rate of cases has fallen back to the level it was in the fall, case investigations and contact tracing has resumed to more complete levels.
A moving virus
Now attention is on getting people vaccinated.
Cases are still being reported every day, and outbreaks still can happen.
The last time the world experienced a pandemic like this was the Spanish flu in 1918.
Conditions were ripe for the spread of the Spanish flu because of the increased national travel and movement of troops during World War I, Gateley said. The virus they called the Spanish flu was circulating before its big impact, he said, but it took the war to get it moving around the world.
Normally, when a new virus arrives, it stays at its place of origin and doesn’t have a worldwide effect.
The Spanish flu went strong until “the virus migrated to a less virulent form, and a lot of people had been infected and developed natural immunity,” he said.
Soon we may be seeing the novel coronavirus get under control as the Spanish flu did, with perhaps a few bumps in the road first.
“We’re very concerned about the variants, the mutants,” Gateley said. “Some of those variants seem to be more virulent and cause worse disease.”
Fortunately, “so far the vaccines are working well enough against those variants to keep us from having to repeat wave after wave of infections and outbreaks.
“Will it mutate to nothing? I doubt that. I think probably this virus is going to be endemic. The epidemic is local. Endemic means it’s always there, kind of.”
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com