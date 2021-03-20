OUR PANDEMIC YEAR: 'We were doing nothing but COVID'

It’s “the same sort of thing with treatments,” he said. It’s not an expectation or assumption that treatments would fully cure it. “The question is: Does this medication increase the probability that you would survive?”

When the West Piedmont Health District got its first case on March 20, officials went into “standard public response” to find the cases, put them in isolation and notify people who may have been exposed.

“We have done this for hundreds of years,” and normally it works to control contagious diseases, he said.

The coronavirus couldn’t be stopped – but its spread could be slowed down enough “so the ICUs and hospitals can take it,” he said. “We were pretty successful with that in the end.”

Medical systems in China, Italy and New York City had collapsed from trying to handle too many COVID-19 victims at once, he said.

“If we had taken no mitigation at all, we would have seen probably the collapse of the health care system,” he said. “In this area we did not see that.”