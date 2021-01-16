OUR VIEW: We want and need the vaccine now

Hit us with your best shot. Fire away.
Our arms are extended. We will go wherever you require. We will adjust our schedules to accommodate everyone.
We want the be vaccinated against COVID-19, and we want that as soon as possible.
That is our mantra, that is what we are hearing from the public, and this is what we know is needed to help our community heal quickly and thoroughly from the pandemic that has gripped us now for 10 months.
But what we see happening has been, to be kind, a mess. The Virginia Department of Health’s distribution of the vaccine, guided by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has been balky, slow and uneven. Again, we are being kind here.
As of Friday, VDH reported about 13,000 people a day are being vaccinated, but so far less than a third of the 943,400 doses the state has received have been distributed. Worse, we have fully vaccinated slightly more than 30,000 people statewide.
Here is the picture we see for the West Piedmont Health District, which is Martinsville and Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties, based on data provided by VDH:
There have been at least 8,321 cases in our health district, with 148 deaths and 515 hospitalizations. And 19.4% -- nearly 1 in 5 -- of the 47,000-plus tests conducted in the health district have been positive.
We know that as of Wednesday there were 32 patients in Sovah-Martinsville (and 40 more in Danville), up from a combined 51 just a week earlier. And many of these patients were trending younger. We don’t know the numbers from Carillion, which primarily serves Franklin County.
Yet slightly more than 2,700 people in our health district have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and slightly more than 200 are fully vaccinated.
You don’t to do heavy math to see the trend in this diagram.
Now most health officials are owning up to these issues. Gov. Ralph Northam said this past week that he would follow guidance from the Trump administration that released more vaccine to more people, generally everyone 65 and older.
That sounded very good until the report Friday that most of the vaccine the Trump administration wanted to release from reserves in fact already had been released, which was sort of unsurprising given how this pandemic has been managed.
Still Northam’s plan is for the state to move more aggressively to what VDH calls “Phase 1b” by adding that wider age group of arms to be injected with the serum from either Pfizer or Moderna.
Here’s what Northam said at his news conference: “This means about half of Virginia is now eligible to receive the vaccine. That’s a major logistical effort, and it is not going to happen overnight.”
He said the state is receiving about 110,000 doses a week, and his new man in charge of the rollout, Dr. Danny Avula, promised fixed-site mass vaccination centers “that would be open six or seven days a week to help meet the eventual goal of vaccinating 50,000 people a day.”
That all sounds good. We know that the Martinsville Speedway, which was the site of mass testing last summer, already has offered up its space for inoculation. Doctors, start your hypodermics.
But, frankly, we want to see movement. We are dismayed that some parts of Virginia – mainly Northern Virginia and the Eastern Shore — have left us behind and already moved to Phase 1b. And although Northam promises to reach that next level “by the end of the month,” we will remain skeptical.
And then on Friday afternoon, our friends and neighbors in Danville and Pittsylvania learned that they would be moving on Monday to Phase 1b, which means that people older than 65 and some younger with afflictions and people in other important jobs all can get the shots.
We are very glad for them. We don’t begrudge them progress, but here we sit, our sleeves rolled up, ready for the shot, and we don’t have the opportunity.
Although Northam promises to reach that next level statewide “by the end of the month,” we will remain skeptical. We need to see widespread progress.
Said Northam: “We need people to get this vaccine. It is our only way out of this pandemic.”
We agree, governor, but we aren’t keeping up with the danger levels, so we must reiterate what officials of Sovah Health said this past week in talking about how best we can immediately can help dampen the wildfire of this virus in our community:
Wash your hands. Keep your distance. Avoid gatherings.
And, without failure, wear a mask.