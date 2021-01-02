Out with the old and in with the new: 4 more deaths, explosion of COVID-19 cases in West Piedmont Health District

Here is how 2020 ended for COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District: two more people dead and 101 new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Here is how 2021 began for COVID-19 in the district: two more people dead and 106 new cases.
Those four new deaths – which pushed the total since the pandemic began to 134 – were two people each in Henry and Franklin counties.
They were reported Friday and Saturday by the Virginia Department of Health, but they could have occurred weeks ago. VDH waits for death certificates before adding the information to its database. VDH does not disclose information beyond basic demographics, and it tracks all cases and deaths by a person's residence.
The last two people reported in 2020 to have died were a man and a woman, both at least 80 years old and both white.
The first two people reported in 2021 to have died were both in their 50s, one man and one woman, and both white.
Since the pandemic began the victims largely have been at least 70 years old (105), almost exclusive white (96) and slightly more women (66-64, with four of undisclosed gender).
But perhaps more troubling is an explosion of new cases in the district, with those 207 cases in the past two days following Thursday, when the district set a single-day record, with 110 new cases. That means that in the past 72 hours the three highest single-day totals have been reported since the pandemic began, an astonishing average of nearly 106 per day.
This also follows a December that saw 2,111 new cases -- and increase of 45% from November -- and deaths increased by 19% and hospitalizations by 28% as arrows in all three areas continued precipitous rises.
And although there remain two reported outbreaks in the district and more cases emerging at another long-term care facility, the causes of this expansion is clear to health officials.
“Our numbers continue to be related to family gathering and community spread,” health district spokesperson Nancy Bell said in an email after Thursday’s record total. “It is likely the holidays are contributing to the continuing numbers of infections.”
The outbreaks reported on VDH’s database remain at Harmony Hall Assisted Living in Bassett, where six cases have occurred since the outbreak on Dec. 10, and Martinsville Health and Rehab, where there have been five cases since Dec. 9. There have been deaths at both facilities but not to an amount that VDH has the number in its database because of privacy concerns.
An outbreak from early November of seven cases at Franklin County High School has been removed from the database.
But on Friday the management at Mulberry Creek Nursing and Rehab in Martinsville sent out an email to residents and their family members to alert them that officials had learned on Thursday that five staff members and one resident had tested positive for COVID-19, which would qualify the facility to be added to the database.
The note said visitation had been suspended, and the staff members had been removed from work, were in quarantine and would have to have two negative tests before they could return to work.
“The resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has been relocated to our COVID unit where they will have dedicated staff providing care,” the email said.
The distribution of the vaccine to long-term-care facilities has been a priority in the tiered approach outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but as is the case across the country, getting people vaccinated has been a slow process.
In Virginia VDH’s tracking database reported Saturday that 81,770 doses of the 388,100 received had been administered. In West Piedmont Health District, 675 individuals have received at least their first doses – second doses may be administered to some – but 504 of those have been in Franklin County.
“This is owed to the stellar job Carilion is doing in Franklin County,” Bell said.
Henry County residents have received 146 doses and Patrick County 25. No doses have been recorded at Martinsville, but Bell said that was an error in the database, which does note nearly 13,000 doses that have not been mapped.
“Tier 1a vaccinations are being conducted in Martinsville,” Bell said. “There have been some technical difficulties with one of our data systems. We anticipate this will be updated as soon as possible.”
Meanwhile the rollout for the long-term of the vaccine at long-term care facilities is being managed by VDH by partnerships with pharmacies.
“Our pharmacy partners, namely CVS and Walgreens, have stepped up to administer vaccines to staff and residents of long-term care facilities,” Bell said. “Pharmacists visit the facilities to administer the vaccines.”
As for the general public, Bell cites the partnerships and the CDC’s guidelines as the outline of the plan. She encourages people to go to the WPHD Facebook page and “like” the page to get immediate updates on vaccination information.
“And we are encouraging people to check with their family physicians, as well,” she said. “Not all physicians will be administering vaccines due to paperwork demands, however.
“We anticipate conducting community vaccination events, but none are scheduled at this time. We continue to order vaccines weekly, but the amount of vaccine we receive is not known until the shipment arrives.”
Latest totals in health district, region and state
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Positivity rate
|Henry County
|2,727
|219
|55
|Martinsville
|1,024
|97
|27
|Patrick County
|802
|73
|28
|Franklin County
|2,387
|81
|24
|West Piedmont total
|6,940
|470
|134
|17.5%
|Danville
|2,430
|174
|63
|Pittsylvania County
|2,755
|131
|38
|17.3%
|Virginia
|358,755
|18,240
|5,117
|14.8%
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.