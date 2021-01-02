Out with the old and in with the new: 4 more deaths, explosion of COVID-19 cases in West Piedmont Health District

Here is how 2020 ended for COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District: two more people dead and 101 new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Here is how 2021 began for COVID-19 in the district: two more people dead and 106 new cases.

Those four new deaths – which pushed the total since the pandemic began to 134 – were two people each in Henry and Franklin counties.

They were reported Friday and Saturday by the Virginia Department of Health, but they could have occurred weeks ago. VDH waits for death certificates before adding the information to its database. VDH does not disclose information beyond basic demographics, and it tracks all cases and deaths by a person's residence.

The last two people reported in 2020 to have died were a man and a woman, both at least 80 years old and both white.

The first two people reported in 2021 to have died were both in their 50s, one man and one woman, and both white.

Since the pandemic began the victims largely have been at least 70 years old (105), almost exclusive white (96) and slightly more women (66-64, with four of undisclosed gender).