Outbreak in Franklin County offsets more people now fully vaccinated

A relatively quiet week for COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District – with the number of fully vaccinated climbing by nearly 12% and fewer cases and deaths emerging – ended with a new outbreak.
This time, it wasn’t a long-term-care-facility but a K-12 school: Franklin County High School has since March 29 been in its second outbreak.
This news emerged Friday when the Virginia Department of Health’s database for outbreaks added the high school and attributed it with 12 cases. There were no deaths.
Only two confirmed cases are required to categorize an outbreak, but a facility must go weeks without new cases before the outbreak can move toward closure.
Three other facilities in the health district remain on the “pending closure” list, meaning if 28 have passed without a documented new case, the outbreak can be closed.
Stanleytown Health & Rehabilitation Center has been active since Dec. 8, with 65 cases and seven deaths. Franklin County Health & Rehab has been on and off the lists since Dec. 24, with 34 cases and fewer than five deaths. VDH does not specify the number until it reaches five, although it acknowledges there have been deaths.
And Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Martinsville since Jan. 8 has had 151 cases and 26 deaths.
Coincidentally Franklin County had 12 of the 18 new cases recorded in the district by 5 p.m. Friday. There were no new deaths or hospitalizations.
There were four cases in Henry County and two in Patrick County, Martinsville had none.
COVID-19 data as of Saturday
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Positivity rate
|Vaccine doses
|Fully vaccinated
|Pct 1 dose
|Henry County
|4,425
|316
|121
|15,610
|9,539
|30.9%
|Martinsville
|1,560
|144
|76
|4,221
|2,643
|32.8%
|Patrick County
|1,292
|100
|41
|4,435
|2,525
|25.0%
|Franklin County
|3,919
|149
|72
|16,953
|11,022
|30.3%
|West Piedmont total
|11,196
|709
|310
|5.90%
|41,219
|25,729
|30.0%
|Danville
|4,215
|269
|128
|13,489
|7,617
|32.84%
|Pittsylvania County
|5,380
|222
|77
|7.00%
|18,158
|11,622
|30.09%
|Virginia
|634,325
|27,161
|10,458
|6.10%
|3,036,315
|1,736,603
|35.60%
Steep decline flattens
That brings to 11,196 the number of infections in the health district. The 7-day average of new cases is at 14, and the average per 100,000 population rose slightly, to 10.5.
But both the cases and averages were on par with those of September, before a strong surge mounted, peaking in early January. Then a drop-off in cases that gained momentum in February has been very steep -- despite heavy death counts in February and early March -- and has flattened out in March and into April.
In the past seven days, there have been only 111 new cases reported, and more than half – 56 – came from Franklin County. Henry County had 38 of them, with 11 in Patrick and six in Martinsville.
There have been only two deaths – both last weekend – and half the 12 new hospitalizations were reported on Thursday morning.
More fully vaccinated
The good news is that there are now 3,032 more of us that are fully vaccinated than there were a week ago. The total is 25,729, or 18.8% of the population.
In fact the increase in fully vaccinated was about 25% greater than the 2,612 who received their first shots. Districtwide there are 41,219 who have received at least one shot, which is about a third of the populace.
If you want comparisons, about 35.6% of the population statewide has been has received at least one shot, and 20.3% are fully vaccinated. The state is averaging about 77,847 doses per day.
There were 5,644 total doses this week, or just more than 800 a day, which appears a fairly solid growth rate.
Of those 3,032 in the district fully who became vaccinated this week, 1,146 are residents of Henry County and 1,336 of Franklin County.
Martinsville, which has the highest vaccination rates (32.8% one-shot and 20.8% fully), increased by only 567 total doses, most of those being people completing their vaccinations.
It’s unknown how many might have participated in a midweek clinic in Patrick County, which has seen only 1 in 4 residents get a first shot, but there were 322 first shots and 235 full vaccinations recorded this week in the county that has had the slowest response rate in the district.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.