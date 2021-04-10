Outbreak in Franklin County offsets more people now fully vaccinated

Coincidentally Franklin County had 12 of the 18 new cases recorded in the district by 5 p.m. Friday. There were no new deaths or hospitalizations.

There were four cases in Henry County and two in Patrick County, Martinsville had none.

Steep decline flattens

That brings to 11,196 the number of infections in the health district. The 7-day average of new cases is at 14, and the average per 100,000 population rose slightly, to 10.5.

But both the cases and averages were on par with those of September, before a strong surge mounted, peaking in early January. Then a drop-off in cases that gained momentum in February has been very steep -- despite heavy death counts in February and early March -- and has flattened out in March and into April.

In the past seven days, there have been only 111 new cases reported, and more than half – 56 – came from Franklin County. Henry County had 38 of them, with 11 in Patrick and six in Martinsville.

There have been only two deaths – both last weekend – and half the 12 new hospitalizations were reported on Thursday morning.

More fully vaccinated