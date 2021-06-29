Overall, Martinsville's drinking water passes the clean test

The annual drinking water quality and consumer confidence report for Martinsville is out, and although there are no violations of primary contaminants levels, there is one violation that could affect water color.
The aluminum in Martinsville’s water supply was measured at 278 parts per billion in July 2020. Although that is above the secondary maximum contaminant level of 200, it is still well below the national drinking water standards that allows 600 ppb.
There are no utilities in Virginia reporting aluminum above the health guidelines, but Martinsville joins 236 other utilities in the state with numbers in excess of the secondary level, a non-enforceable guideline.
“According to their definition, these are considered aesthetic, cosmetic or technical effects but are not considered health hazards,” Martinsville Water Resource Director Mike Kahle said.
In the case of aluminum, both naturally occurring and from water additives used to treat water, when it is above the secondary level, it may cause the water to be discolored.
“We only feed chemicals in amounts high enough to produce good treatment and meet regulations required by the Health Department,” Kahle said.
The main raw water source for Martinsville is the Beaver Creek Reservoir, a 1.3 billion-gallon reservoir located about two miles north of the city near Patrick Henry Community College. A pump station at Leatherwood Creek is also used when needed.
The water that arrives in homes and businesses in the city first flows through the Martinsville Water Treatment Plant on Clearview Drive, where raw water is settled, filtered and disinfected.
“At the plant, raw water is treated with chlorine for disinfection, alum for coagulation and flocculation, lime and caustic soda are used to raise the pH and add calcium hardness,” the report states. “Fluoride to help reduce tooth decay is also added.”
Before the water leaves the plant, a residual of chlorine is added that travels through the distribution system.
“Disinfection is an absolutely essential component in the treatment of drinking water, preventing the occurrence and spread of many serious and potentially deadly water-borne diseases,” the report states.
Water quality results of regulated substances:
- Fluoride is sampled daily and was reported between 0.41 and 0.96 parts per million (ppm) with an average of 0.70 ppm, well below the maximum contaminant level of 4 ppm.
- Coliform is sampled weekly and was reported present in less than 5% of the samples, the maximum amount allowed to be in compliance.
- Turbidity is sampled every 2 hours and was measured at a maximum of .25 ppm nephelometric turbidity units, half the allowable amount allowed to be in compliance.
- Trihalomethanes, a byproduct of chlorination, is sampled every 90 days and had a maximum rolling average of 60 ppb, when 80 ppb is allowed.
- Haloacetic acids, another byproduct of chlorination, is sampled every 90 days and had a maximum rolling average of 44 ppb, when 60 was allowed.
- Total organic carbon is measured monthly and had a yearly rolling average removal ratio of 1.38 ppm, above the minimum of 1.0 ppm.
- Chlorine is sampled every 2 hours and had a yearly daily average of 1.42 ppm, well below the 4 ppm allowed.
- Copper was sampled last in August 2019, and 32 samples measured between non-existent to 148 ppm, a very small percentage of the allowable 1300 ppm.
- Lead was sampled in August 2019, and one sample measured at 120 ppm while all others were below the allowable 15 ppm. The overall test passed having fallen within the 90th percentile.
- Combined radium, caused by the erosion of natural deposits, was tested on May 16 at just over 20% of the allowable amount.
Unregulated substances were tested in July 2020
Sodium was measured at 14.5 ppm and hardness at 18 ppm, with no maximum contaminant levels noted.
Manganese was tested at 36 ppm, under the 50 ppm recommended.
Aluminum was the only substance that exceeded recommended limits at 278 ppb, above the 200 ppm maximum.
“In my opinion, Martinsville has very good drinking water, due to the efforts of the staff at the treatment plant and because we have a very good raw water supply.” Kayle said.
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.