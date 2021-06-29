Overall, Martinsville's drinking water passes the clean test

The annual drinking water quality and consumer confidence report for Martinsville is out, and although there are no violations of primary contaminants levels, there is one violation that could affect water color.

The aluminum in Martinsville’s water supply was measured at 278 parts per billion in July 2020. Although that is above the secondary maximum contaminant level of 200, it is still well below the national drinking water standards that allows 600 ppb.

There are no utilities in Virginia reporting aluminum above the health guidelines, but Martinsville joins 236 other utilities in the state with numbers in excess of the secondary level, a non-enforceable guideline.

“According to their definition, these are considered aesthetic, cosmetic or technical effects but are not considered health hazards,” Martinsville Water Resource Director Mike Kahle said.

In the case of aluminum, both naturally occurring and from water additives used to treat water, when it is above the secondary level, it may cause the water to be discolored.

“We only feed chemicals in amounts high enough to produce good treatment and meet regulations required by the Health Department,” Kahle said.