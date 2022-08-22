Overall unemployment rate declines slightly

Unemployment rates in Martinsville and Patrick County declined slightly, while Henry County remained unchanged in the most recent reporting period.

Unemployment rates across the region either declined slightly or remained unchanged. Averages in Virginia were down while national averages increased. All rates were down dramatically from the prior year.

The city of Martinsville periodically advertises job openings with an electronic road sign placed in different locations throughout the city, and Henry County continues to struggle to fill open positions.

At last week's Henry County Public Service Authority meeting County Administrator and PSA General Manager Dale Wagoner said the county had hired two new employees that day, but both failed the drug test and were dismissed.

The city of Martinsville is at 4.9%, fifth highest rate in the state, but below the city of Hopewell and Buchanan County at 5%, the city of Emporia at 5.1% and Petersburg with the state's highest unemployment rate at 6.6%.

Numbers for June, published Aug. 3 by the Virginia Employment Commission, show Martinsville's rate of 4.9% is down from 5.1% in May and down from 8.5% last year.

The unemployment rate in Henry County was 3.2%, unchanged from the month before and down from 5.5% the prior year.

In Patrick County, the unemployment rate stood at 3.5% in June, down from 3.6% in April and down from 5.3% in the same period the year before.

The Martinsville Micropolitan Statistical area includes Martinsville and Henry County and shows a combined unemployment rate of 3.5% in June, down from 3.6% in May and down from 6.1 percent last year.

Virginia’s unemployment rate is down from 3% in May to 2.9% in June, down from 4.5% a year ago.

Nationally, the rate is at 3.8%, up from 3.4% the month prior and down from 6.1% last year.

The labor force in Henry County is 25,667 and 24,858 are employed, leaving 809 looking for work.

In Martinsville, the labor force is 5,941 with 5,652 employed, leaving 289 unemployed.

Patrick County has a labor force of 7,546 with 7,280 employed. There are 266 people without jobs in Patrick County.

In the region, the City of Danville's unemployment rate in June was 4.8%, Pittsylvania County was 3% and Franklin County is at 3%.

Out of 133 localities, Martinsville is at 129, Patrick County is at 104, tied with the cities of Bristol and Fredericksburg, and Henry County is even with Lunenburg, Appomattox, Caroline, Carroll, Cumberland, and Russell counties and the cities of Suffolk and Buena Vista at 86.

The lowest rate in the state for June goes to Highland County at 2%, followed by Madison and Arlington counties at 2.1%, and then the city of Falls Church at 2.2%, followed by the counties of King George and Grayson at 2.3%.

Virginia's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined 0.1 percentage point in July to 2.7%, which is 1.1 percentage points below the rate from a year ago.

According to household survey data in July, the labor force increased by 1,015 to 4,354,174, as the number of unemployed residents decreased by 6,880 to 116,040. The number of employed residents rose by 5,865 to 4,238,134.

Virginia's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which declined 0.1 percentage point to 3.5%.

The Commonwealth’s labor force participation rate decreased by 0.1 of a percentage point to 63.8% in July. The labor force participation rate measures the proportion of the civilian population age 16 and older that is employed or actively looking for work.

Total nonagricultural employment rose by 20,600 jobs in July, private sector employment increased by 13,800 jobs while public sector employment increased by 6,800. The largest job loss during July occurred in finance (-500 jobs). The second largest decrease occurred in miscellaneous services (-400 jobs) followed by manufacturing (-200 jobs).

Employment rose in nine of 11 major industry sectors. The largest job gain over-the-year occurred in leisure and hospitality with an increase of 49,500 jobs. The second largest increase occurred in education and health services by 27,600 jobs. Other industries with over-the-month job gains were professional and business services (16,100), trade, transportation, and utilities (13,300), government (9,400), information (3,600), miscellaneous (2,500), manufacturing (1,000) and mining a logging (500).

The only job losses occurred in finance (-3,100).

Virginia's unadjusted unemployment rate decreased 0.1 of a percentage point in July to 2.9%. This is 1.3 percentage points lower than the rate from a year ago. Compared to a year ago, the number of unemployed decreased by 52,103, household employment increased by 117,455, and the labor force increased by 65,352. Virginia's not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national unadjusted rate, which held steady in July at 3.8%.

Compared to last month, the July unadjusted workweek for Virginia’s 155,600 manufacturing production workers increased by 0.9 hour to 42.2 hours. Average hourly earnings of private-sector production workers increased $0.24 to be $21.95 in July and average weekly earnings increased by $29.67 to $926.29.

"In such a competitive labor market, we remain committed to expanding workforce development opportunities for Virginians. While the job additions is promising, we must remain vigilant regarding the workforce participation rate, which does continue to lag. I am focused on increasing Virginia's participation rate across the commonwealth," said Governor Glenn Youngkin in a release from his office.

"Virginia's economic performance continues to rebound at a health pace," said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. "Virginia's on course to continue adding jobs if employers can find workers to fill them.

Said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater: "Virginia's unemployment and labor force participation rates continue to outpace the nation, but as the governor said, there is still work to be done."