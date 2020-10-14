Overdose considered likely cause of Collinsville crash

Virginia State Police investigators say they think a narcotics overdose led to a 2-vehicle collision in Collinsville on Wednesday that sent one person to the hospital.

A white pickup truck and a minivan collided at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Daniels Creek Road shortly after 11 a.m.

Workers on the scene extracted one person from the minivan and transported that individual to Sovah-Martinsville.

VSP Sgt. Richard Garletts said reports the incident involved a fatality were untrue.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It is not fatal; they are still working the crash," Garletts said shortly after the wreck.

Garletts also said the person transported to the hospital was administered NARCAN on the scene by rescue workers, and the wreck is considered to be related to an overdose.

NARCAN is a prescription medicine used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency with signs of breathing problems and severe sleepiness or not being able to respond.

The Collinsville Volunteer Fire Department and Henry County Public Safety responded.

VSP continues to investigate.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.