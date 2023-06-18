The Patrick & Henry Community College (P&HCC) Foundation honored 11 P&HCC graduates as distinguished alumni on June 9 at Chatmoss Country Club.

Every year, P&HCC recognizes alumni who have brought distinction to themselves through academic achievement, career success and community involvement; graduated with a degree or certificate or have taken a minimum of twenty-four credit hours from P&HCC; have demonstrated success within their field of expertise; and have provided significant service in local, state, or national organizations are eligible for nomination, a release said.

This year’s award recipients are: Elizabeth Ashby, Dayna Bobbitt, J.D., Angie Brown, Brad Draper, Dr. Jan Harrison, Sandra Heath, Dr. Dylan Jones, Dr. Bethany Lackey, Rick Love, Rodney Mills, and Frances Wade.

Ashby completed credits towards her associate’s degree at P&HCC in 2005 and completed the P&HCC CNA program in 2008 before attending William & Mary to earn a bachelor’s degree in biology and then Virginia Tech where she earned her master’s degree in curriculum and instruction. Ashby then completed postgraduate biology credits from Framingham State University and earned a tethering leadership certification from James Madison University.

Ashby currently serves as a secondary science instructor of physical science, AP biology, life science and general biology for Virtual Virginia. She is also a science content specialist with the CHOICE Program & Virginia Ed Strategies.

Bobbitt graduated wither an associate’s degree in science from P&HCC in 2010 after participating in D2 and Governor’s School programs. She went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in communications and public relations with a minor in business leadership from Virginia Tech in 2013 and a Juris Doctor from the University of South Carolina School of Law in 2016.

Bobbitt is the commonwealth’s attorney in Patrick County and has also been an Adjunct Professor for P&HCC in the Legal Assisting/Paralegal program.

Brown earned her associate’s degree in business management from P&HCC in 1988. She continued her education at Radford University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration in accounting in 1990.

Brown currently serves as the site facilitator at the Patrick County site of Patrick & Henry Community College.

Draper graduated from P&HCC with his associate’s degree in business administration. He then attended Radford University when he earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and insurance in 1986.

Draper is the owner and operator of Draper Flowers & Gifts and has served as an adjunct instructor in floral design classes for P&HCC.

Harrison earned her associate’s degree in early childhood development from P&HCC in 2003 and her associate’s degree in general studies in 2006. She continued her education at Old Dominion University earning a bachelor’s degree in human services in 2006; a master’s degree in counseling, marriage and families in 2008; a doctorate’s degree in educational leadership in 2019; and a graduate certificate in preschool from Liberty University in 2021.

Harrison is an Associate Professor of Early Childhood Development at P&HCC.

Heath graduated from P&HCC in 1988 with a certificate in bookkeeping and in 1992 with an associate’s degree in computer information systems — microcomputer specialist. Heath continued her education at Averett University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Heath has served as district manager for the Patrick County Soil and Water Conservation District, a sub-division of the commonwealth, for 27 years now and is co-owner and operator of Heath Ridge Beef Cattle Farm.

Jones earned his associate’s degree in general studies from P&HCC in 2014. He then attended Roanoke College to earn a bachelor’s degree in biology in 2016, Montclair State University to earn a master’s degree in biology in 2018 and the Binghampton University to earn a doctorate’s degree in biology in 2023.

Jones is a biologist with the Environmental Protection Agency in Washington, DC.

Lackey graduated with her associate’s degree in general studies in 2008. She then attended Ferrum College to earn a bachelor’s degree in psychology in 2011 and Virginia Tech to earn a master’s degree in counselor education in 2013 and a doctorate’s degree in philosophy in counselor education and supervision in 2020.

Lackey is a licensed professional counselor in Virginia and is the executive director and co-founder of A Tree Planted Counseling, a mental health nonprofit built on collaboration and reducing barriers within the community through healing, inclusive and trauma-informed practices. She also started the Roanoke Refugee Partnership in 2017 and is an adjunct professor in the Counselor Education department at Virginia Tech.

Love graduated with an associate’s degree in business from P&HCC in 1980. He then attended James Madison University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a minor in marketing in 1982.

Love is a senior member advocate at ValleyStar Credit Union.

Mills earned his associate’s degree in general studies from P&HCC in 2005. He went to the University of Virginia where he earned a bachelor’s degree in African-America and African studies in 2007.

Mills is an AVID English and sociology teacher at Greensville County High School in Emporia.

Wade graduated from P&HCC in 1982 with an associate’s degree in secretarial science. She received a computer programming certificate from ECPI Technical Institute in 1977 and is a master chief deputy clerk with the Henry County Circuit Court.