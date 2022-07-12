P&HCC approves six year plan

Patrick and Henry Community College (P&HCC) President Dr. Greg Hodges announced the school’s new 6-year strategic plan at the regular July College Board meeting on Monday.

In March 2021 the state board for the Virginia Community College System (VCCS), the authority over all 23 community colleges in Virginia, passed a 6-year strategic plan for all colleges it governs, Hodges said. The main goal of that plan is to “identify and close equity gaps in three areas: race and ethnicity, gender and socioeconomic status.”

Hodges said that P&HCC’s new strategic plan must align the VCCS strategic plan with the statewide plan that has already been approved. A committee for it was put together with P&HCC Vice President of Academic and Student Success Services Chris Wikstrom as the chair.

The committee met throughout the year to align with the state plan and keep the goals of the plan manageable with three to four benchmark goals. “I wanted something, and they delivered on this, that we could easily recall, easily wrap our heads around and would really drive our work forward for the next six years,” Hodge said.

The three benchmark goals are: stabilize institutional enrollment such that the year-over-year enrollment change is less than 3 percent for three consecutive years; have 70% of students enrolled in a workforce and/or gateway course complete a workforce and/or gateway course annually; and for the number of credentials earned to meet or exceed the prior year’s credentials earned.

The strategic plan also listed the college’s vision plan: “We will be the educational catalyst that provides access to economic prosperity for our diverse community.” It then listed the college’s value as teaching and learning; integrity and respect; and communication and collaboration.

In other matters:

P&HCC board chair Robert Haley introduced the two new board members, who both will represent Henry County: Belinda Bryant, a P&HCC graduate and regional director of Hope Tree Family Service; and Robert Foster, a regional program manager at Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice, who attended P&HCC.

Hodges gave the president’s report, saying that P&HCC held a signing event with NC3 partnered with Festo to sign level three certifications. He said that the students who signed will be the first in the world to get the certifications through this program and that in May P&HCC had the most NC3 signings out of all other colleges in the country.

Hodges said that P&HCC was awarded a grant from the State Council of Higher Education (SCHEV) in conjunction with Ferrum College to “create additional strategies to maximize the success of African-American men.”

Hodges also reported that the P&HCC Foundations was one of 15 foundations selected by the National Association for Community College Entrepreneurship (NACCE) to participate in a program called Entrepreneurial Colleges of the Future, which will put it in the running to possibly receive significant resources.

Hodges said that, on behalf of P&HCC, he signed a Community College Entrepreneurship Pledge that is intended to show the college’s commitment to small business development and entrepreneurship in the region.

Hodges said that P&HCC was one of 16 colleges selected by National Center for Inquiry and Improvement (NCII) to participate in a rural pathways initiative which involves a 2-year grant that will allow the college to “align programs from K-12 and the way up through graduation and into employment.”

Hodges announced Dr. Chris Wikstrom as the P&HCC vice president of Academic and Student Success Services effective July 1 and gave thanks to Terry Young who acted as interim vice president of Academic and Student Success Services.

P&HCC Vice President of Financial and Administrative Services Jack Hanbury gave the budget and finance report. He said that locality funds ended with a surplus of $22,965, auxiliary funds ended with a net income of $32,322, student activities budget showed a deficit of $31,550 and though the report shows an overall loss, they are down only 4.9 percent which is seen as a good position to be in considering the state of the market.

Wikstrom gave the academic and student affairs report, saying that summer enrollment is up 3.8 % from last year and that he hopes that fall enrollment reflects this upward trend.

P&HCC Vice President of Workforce, Economic and Community Development Rhonda Hodges gave her report. She said that the FastForward programs finished out 2022 with enrollment at 228 students, a 32% increase from 2021 173 students were enrolled. She also announced that FastForward received some new programs, all the courses already in the program but at a level 2.

P&HCC Foundation Executive Director Tiffani Underwood gave an update on institutional advancement. She said that 11 students were awarded the Patrick and Henry Scholars Award in April and a 1-year Legacy Scholarship was awarded. The foundation was awarded $6,400 to support students pursuing skilled trades, welding and manufacturing for FastForward credentials and $80,000 to support Rural Virginia Horseshoe Initiative program; and was approved for its $240,000 for scholarship training funds.

Greg Hodges gave the athletics update, reporting that P&HCC has 210 student athletes registered marking the largest amount in the history of the college. This includes 30 international students from over 10 countries and as a result of the high registration numbers, more housing is needed. Hodges encouraged the board to come to him with suggestions to find further housing options.