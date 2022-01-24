P&HCC committee recommends new leadership on the board

The Patrick & Henry Community College ad hoc Nominating Committee has decided who they will recommend to the Board to serve as chair and vice chair for the next two years.

Robert Haley, a Henry County attorney, and Monica Hatchett, communications director for Henry County Public Schools, will serve as chair and vice chair, respectively, for a two-year term beginning in July if the board accepts the recommendation of the four people who met Monday morning.

The members of the nominating committee are also P&HCC board members: Barry Helmstutler, who is the committee chair, Dr. LaShana Grant, Robert Volger and Monica Hatchett.

Confronted with the resignation of three board members and the terms of three more members expiring in June, the committee members were faced with not only a big change in the makeup of its 15-member board, but also with a change in an accepted protocol of how those members normally advance in chair positions.

“Patrick & Henry is going to have three openings July 1,” Helmstutler said. “We cannot be reappointed. We have termed out.”

Helmstutler, along with P&HCC board chair Janet Copenhaver and board member Paul Geib, will have served for two consecutive terms, the maximum allowed, and will need to be replaced with new members.

“We’ve had three resignations in the last couple of months, so we were down from 15 [members] to 12,” said Helmstutler. “All three positions have been filled, but we’ve not been able to meet them, at least not at a board meeting. I don’t know their names, or backgrounds, or if we want to consider them for one of these two positions.”

LeGrant and Vogler joined Helmstutler is considering only members who have had experience serving on the board, but also had enough time remaining in their current term to serve the two-year appointment as chair or vice-chair.

With those requirements, the field of candidates was narrowed down to current board members Gary Collins, Robert Haley, Roger Hayden and George Hippingsly.

“It is fairly time consuming,” said Helmstutler. “I’ve served as chair twice, and it takes time. Sometimes people don’t want to do it because of the time involved, even though they are good candidates.”

Helmstutler said the chair is required to complete a lengthy annual assessment of the college’s president that is sent to the chancellor of Virginia Community Colleges that explaining “what the president has done not only for the college, but the community.”

After further discussion, the committee members agreed to ask Haley if he would be willing to serve as chair, and Hatchett agreed at the meeting that she would be willing to serve as vice chair. Haley accepted the nomination by phone.

Helmstutler said current vice chair Dr. Dennis Casey recently resigned, when he moved to Roanoke and was “no longer eligible to serve.”

In previous years, the vice chair is typically promoted to chair, but this year both positions had to be replaced.

Wren Williams also resigned when he was elected as a state delegate.

Bill O’Brien the third member to resign the P&HCC board recently, although it was not stated why he left.

The committee notified P&HCC President Dr. Greg Hodges by phone of their decision and agreed to notify all board members of their decision on Monday.

The nominations of Haley and Hatchett will be brought forward formally to the full board for a vote at their regular meeting in March.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.