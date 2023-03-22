The Patrick & Henry Community College at its Monday meeting approved retired nursing professor Joe Gravely as professor emeritus.

Gravely will be the speaker at graduation.

The College Board also talked about the need to appoint a new vice chair to the Ad Hoc Nominating Committee to vote at the next board meeting.

Ad Hoc Nominating Committees discuss particular issues to deal with topics as they come up as concerns to the board such as discussing potential candidates for positions, like in this case.

The position of vice chair opened after the resignation of former P&HCC Board Member Monica Hatchett who held the position previously.

P&HCC Board Chair Robert Haley said the committee will meet at 1 p.m. on Thursday to discuss the matter with P&HCC board and committee members Gary Collins, Jewell Drewery and Robert Foster. The decision will then be voted on by the board at the next regular meeting on May 15.

In other matters:

The board approved the minutes from the January meeting.

P&HCC President Greg Hodges introduced five of the nine students in the 2023 Presidential Scholars Program. The scholars were Caleb Murphy, Kinya Moore, Grace Gongora, JaLena Spikes and David Craig. Not present were, Claudia Phillips, Maeve McCulloch, Zachary Souther and Emma Nester.

Greg Hodges gave the presidential report highlighting a successful academic year, strong enrollment numbers for next semester, welding classes being moved into the MET II, P&HCC being featured in a national publication and the appointment of new Virginia Community College Chancellor David Doré.

Greg Hodges introduced new employees and employees with new positions. Chloe Mayhew has previously been the SEED Coordinator and is now also the interim coordinator for Dual Enrollment; Thomas (TJ) Philpott is the Upward Bound math and science advisor and instructor; Megan Walker will continue to work in advising but will now be the Student Success Navigator-Advising Technologies lead; and Kenya Dillard is now the MHC After 3 Middle School director.

P&HCC Financial & Administrative Services Vice President Jack Hanbury spoke to the board on the budget and finances saying that all of the funds such as locality, auxiliary, student activity and parking funds are in the black.

P&HCC Dean of Student Success Meghan Eggleston spoke to the board about Academic and Student Affairs in the absence of P&HCC VP of Academic and Student Success Services Dr. Chris Wikstrom. She said that enrollment all around continues to see strong increases.

P&HCC Workforce, Economic and Community Development Vice President Rhonda Hodges (no relation to Greg Hodges) told the board about a new powerline worker training program coming this fall in Patrick County, the success of the Grow MHC program with the Martinsville and Henry County Chamber of Commerce, a career fair on April 6 and 2023 NC3 Signing Day on April 20.

P&HCC Foundation Executive Director Tiffani Underwood reported on institutional advancement, highlighting season 10 of the P&HCC Patriot Players, the March 31 due date for Patrick and Henry Scholars applications, a $48,000 donation from Carter Bank and Trust and two donations from ValleyStar Credit Union totaling $16,000.

Greg Hodges gave an update on athletics in the absence of Assistant VP of Student Engagement & Inclusion and Athletic Director Brian Henderson. He said 10 men’s soccer players have signed letters of commitment at four year institutions, the first men’s soccer game of the fall will be against the University of Virginia and be broadcast on ESPN and that 15 international students have been signed for next fall.

The board was presented with the information technology annual report to look over for approval at the next board meeting in May.

Collins spoke to the board to remind them about the Dr. Bob Vogler Teaching Scholarship which currently has $700 in it.