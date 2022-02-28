P&HCC history and politics professor Terry Young: The assault on Ukraine will have local consequences

The assault on Ukraine continues, nuclear forces in Russia have been put on high alert and the effects will no doubt soon reach the United States and communities like rural Virginia.

Patrick & Henry Community College professor of history and politics Terry Young weighed in on the invasion and its potential effects that could be felt locally.

As of Sunday afternoon published reports stated Russia’s assault on Ukraine had reached Kharkiv, the country’s second largest city, the European Union announced plans to close airspace to Russian airlines and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a delegation will be meeting with Russian officials near the Belarus border for talks.

Where the latest developments lead and how they will affect communities like Martinsville and Patrick and Henry counties, over 5,000 miles away, is unclear. But it appears certain that no one will be untouched by the military actions that are now taking place.

“This is potentially the most intense direct confrontation between the U.S. and Russia since the Cuban missile crisis in 1962, even though we are not currently dealing with an imminent threat of nuclear as was the case in 1962,” said Young, who also is P&HCC’s interim vice president of academic and student success services. Young is also a history and political science professor.

“From a logical perspective, there is no reason for Putin to want to escalate matters because of the significant military and economic advantages that exist for the U.S. and NATO. However, there is certainly an increased angst about this situation because of Putin’s aggression and the fact that Russia is a nuclear power. There is uncertainty about what Putin’s endgame is,” Young said.

Speaking with the Bulletin Friday afternoon, Young said the two big questions on the table are what Putin does next and what NATO will have to do to reign him in.

“It looks like Russia is intending to control all of Ukraine, not just the eastern region now that the military actions are underway,” Young said. “It’s hard to gauge Putin’s intentions. His argument has been that the west has been encroaching on Russia and they are threatened by NATO, but his actions may have unintended and even opposite consequences.”

Young said Finland and Sweden may be next to join NATO, increasing the encroachment of the West on Russia.

“Putin has insisted one of his primary grievances is the eastward expansion of NATO, yet his aggressive tactics in Ukraine may very well be a catalyst, instead of a deterrent, for Finland and Sweden to join NATO,” said Young. “While the stated policy of the U.S. is that there will be no military response to attacks against non-NATO members, it seems unlikely that the U.S. and NATO would not respond much more aggressively to threats against Finland and Sweden, even if they are not current NATO members.”

While the situation plays its self out in Ukraine, Young said, the effects will soon be felt here in the United States.

“Most obvious will be the immediate impact on gas prices. Russia is the largest exporter of crude and natural gas in Europe—about 40%—and the greatest threat to us will be inflation and supply chain issues,” Young said. “A scarcity already exists for some things, and pressure on the oil industry to importers in Europe and because of economic sanctions in Russia, the supply of crude oil will shrink and that will have an inflationary impact.”

Young said that, within the next two months, he would not be surprised if a gallon of gas at pumps in Martinsville will be $4 to $4.50 a gallon.

“We get far more oil from Canada and Mexico, but the pressure on the world market is going to cause those prices to go up.”

Then there is always the risk of any military action, given the size of the assault on Ukraine, that it might trigger a world war.

“It’s hard to gauge the rationality of Putin,” said Young. “It may be a bigger game for him thinking ‘Finland and Sweden, you’re next.’ If he’s able to assert control over Ukraine, that will be the stopping point for the West.”

Young says the long game is against Russia, because it does not wield the economic power to have a major impact.

“NATO countries account for 40 percent of the world’s GDP [gross domestic product] while Russia only contributes three percent,” said Young. “This is not a battle that Russia can win from a logical perspective, so compared to the Cuban missile crisis, we’re not at that point.”

Although leaders in the U.S. may not think the Ukraine assault will trigger a nuclear war, Young said, the risk is always there.

“The angst is that Putin is an unpredictable leader with access to nuclear weapons,” Young said. “The consequences are too horrific to contemplate, but I think there is concern in not knowing Putin’s final aim.”

Troop buildup will occur in German and Poland, and Young said there will be troop movements in the neighboring Baltic states as well.

“We are not going to let what’s happening in Ukraine happen in NATO countries or Sweden and Finland,” Young said. “I think Putin’s idea of this aggression keeping other countries from joining NATO will have the opposite reaction.”

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

