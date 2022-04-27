P&HCC holds signing event; CTE students enroll with formalities

Just as high school athletes sign on with formalities to the colleges where they will play sports, now Patrick & Henry Community College (P&HCC) has held a signing event for its NC3 enrollees.

Students from local high schools went to P&HCC’s MET Complex Tuesday morning for a National Coalition of Certification Centers (NC3) National Career and Technical Education (CTE) signing ceremony.

Another similar ceremony was held later in the day in Stuart.

NC3’s main purpose is to create “highly-skilled, job-ready professionals through a growing network of educational partners and global industry leaders,” according to its website.

Director of Henry County CTE and Career Academy Michael Minter Jr. said that the signing is just as important, if not more important, than athletic signings because these students “are coming back to the community and putting in hard work.”

“One of the most common requests I encounter is the need for talented young professionals, especially in the career and technical trades,” Sarah Hodges, director of tourism and talent development for Martinsville Henry County Economic Development Corporation, said.

To begin the signing, P&HCC President Dr. Greg Hodges announced that Wesley Dyckman was awarded the 3M Transformational Scholarship. Every year, 3M through NC3 provides 50 $1,000 scholarships, said Hodges.

The students were called up by program to sign for their specific programs. The programs signed at the event were industrial electronics technology, motorsports, precision machining and welding.

According to the P&HCC website, industrial electronics technology students are prepared to work in local industry as electronic technicians with experience in using sensors, transducers, automated controls, programmable logic controls, motor control circuits and motor drives.

The students who signed for this program at the event were Ethan Wallace, Mason Newman, Dyckman, Nathan Glenn, Kaden Collins and Kaeden Byrd.

Motorsports students, a part of the industrial technology program at P&HCC, will graduate with employment opportunities in the fields of chassis technicians, set-up assistants, crew members, block assembly assistants, engine builders and engine machine technicians in racing environments.

The students to sign for this program were Chase Wilson, Christian Pounds, Tiquise Fitzgerald, Christopher Cline, Steve Whorley, Dwain Ross, Nicholas Jacobson, Omarion Hairston and Shawn Foley.

Omarion Hairston, a future student of the motorsports program, said he picked the motorsports program so that he could “be more versatile in the trade.” He said that with the motorsports program he can gain skills in CNC (computer numerical control) machining, welding and precision machining all in one program.

Precision machining, part of the precision metal working program at P&HCC, involves skills in manual lathe and mill work and welding. The only student to sign for the precision machining program was Austin Gammons, and the students who signed to the welding program were Jordan Hartsock, Rodney Ragans, Trinity Hylton, Bryce Boothe, William Ryan, Nikolas Stoneman, Acoryon Tinsley, Jake Sharpe, Austin Gammons and Avery Brown.

Trinity Hylton, a future welding program participant, said that she picked welding because she has “always done stuff with my dad, like welding and electrical work … and I just really enjoyed it so I thought I’d go into it professionally.”

Hylton said she picked P&HCC for multiple reasons but mainly because “it’s close by and I know a lot of people that already go here and they have really good programs.”

William Alexander Ryan, a Basset High School student going into the welding program, said that he picked welding because “it suits me. It’s a hand-on based class and I can help my step-father in the future with it.”

Students were offered a tour of the P&HCC MET complex facility, and representatives from Eastman Chemical, HBI Hanes brand and reliable welding and fabrication were present to speak with the students as they left the celebration.

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-734-9603.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.